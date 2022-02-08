State Sports Briefs

BASKETBALL

UA women to play in Paradise Jam

The University of Arkansas women's basketball team will participate in the 2022 U.S. Virgin Island Paradise Jam college basketball tournament in St. Thomas, the Razorbacks announced on Monday.

The women's event will be held Nov. 24-26 at the University of the Virgin Islands Sports and Fitness Center and streamed on ESPN3.

The Razorbacks will be joined by Clemson, Georgia, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, Seton Hall, Virginia Commonwealth and Wisconsin. The event will be split into two four-team brackets with Georgia and Arkansas being in separate ones.

Arkansas will be making its second appearance in the tournament. The Razorbacks went 2-1 in 2002, defeating Old Dominion and Hampton before losing 74-72 in overtime to top-ranked Duke. The last time Arkansas played in a tournament abroad the Razorbacks won it, defeating Wisconsin 68-64 to take home the Bahamas Hoopfest title on Nov. 30, 2019.

Brackets will be announced later following the release of the final NET rankings, which will determine seeding and matchups.

-- Paul Boyd

SOFTBALL

Gibson, Haff earn preseason honors

University of Arkansas first baseman Danielle Gibson and pitcher Mary Haff both picked up preseason honors, announced Monday.

The two redshirt seniors were selected to the preseason All-SEC team and also named third-team preseason All-America by Softball America.

Haff was a first-team All-SEC selection and co-SEC Pitcher of the Year last season. Gibson was a second-team All-SEC pick and also chosen to the All-Defensive team. The two were key components to help the Razorbacks claim a share of their first SEC regular-season title in school history.

Haff went 26-7 with five saves with a 1.55 ERA. Her 26 wins ranked among the top 10 nationally and the five saves tied a program record. Haff hit .355 with 15 homer runs and 51 RBI. She led the team in hits (61) and doubles (16).

The preseason All-SEC team is voted on by the league's head coaches and consists of a minimum of 21 players.

Arkansas opens the season Thursday against Rutgers at 10 a.m. in the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge.

-- Paul Boyd

FOOTBALL

Former UCA player commits to Campbell

Deandre Lamont, a key piece in the University of Central Arkansas' defense last season, announced Sunday that he is continuing his football career at Campbell.

Lamont, who announced his intent to transfer on Jan. 31, totaled 63 tackles in 2021, including 3 tackles for loss, 2 fumble recoveries, 2 interceptions and 8 pass breakups.

The nickel back is one of 11 Bears to have entered the portal since Nov. 3, and one of seven to have committed to another school since entering.

-- Adam Cole

Woodard signs contract with Chiefs

Jonathan Woodard, who played college football at the University of Central Arkansas, was signed to a reserve/future contract by the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, according to the NFL's personnel notice.

Woodard, who was selected No. 226 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2016 NFL Draft, had 29.5 career sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss at UCA.

After his selection, Woodard spent four years with four different NFL franchises, finding time with the Atlanta Falcons, Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills after being released by Jacksonville in September 2017.

Woodard signed with the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the Canadian Football League on May 20. He registered 21 tackles, 10.0 sacks and 2 forced fumbles in one season.

-- Adam Cole

SOCCER

UCA adds Segebart to staff

Kyle Segebart will be joining the University of Central Arkansas soccer staff as an assistant coach, the school announced Monday.

Segebart comes to Conway after spending five years as an assistant at Western Washington University. Previously, he was an assistant at Dayton, Saginaw Valley State, Franklin College and the Ole Football Academy/Island Bay United in Wellington, New Zealand. He played collegiately at the University of Rio Grande and Cedarville University, before playing professionally in the USL and ASB Premiership in New Zealand.

-- Adam Cole

GOLF

ASU tied for seventh

The Arkansas State women's team is tied for seventh place after play was suspended because of darkness Monday at the Florida Atlantic Paradise Invitational in Boca Raton, Fla.

At 3-under par, ASU is tied with North Florida with 22 holes remaining. The Red Wolves had a 3-under 285 in the first round Sunday.

Olivia Schmidt leads the Red Wolves at 5under, good for a tie for eighth place individually. Elise Schultz and Charlotte Menager are both tied for 27th place (even). Casey Sommer (2 over) is tied for 38th overall, while Kiley Rodrigues (12 over) is in a tie for 76th place.

The second round is scheduled to resume at 6:30 a.m. Central today and the third round will begin immediately after the second round is concluded.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services