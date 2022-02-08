Super Quiz: Bodies of Water

1. The Bay of Pigs is on this country's coast.

2. It greatly reduces the time for ships to travel between the Atlantic and Pacific oceans.

3. The world's largest freshwater lake by surface area.

4. This bay lies along the western coast of France and the northern coast of Spain.

5. Jesus is said to have been baptized by John the Baptist in this river.

6. It is the namesake of the 1991 Gulf War.

7. Cities along this lake include Odessa and Sevastopol.

8. It is also known as the Strait of Gallipoli or the Hellespont.

9. This bay has the highest tidal range in the world.

ANSWERS:

1. Cuba

2. The Panama Canal

3. Lake Superior

4. The Bay of Biscay

5. River Jordan

6. Persian Gulf

7. The Black Sea

8. The Dardanelles

9. The Bay of Fundy