Trying to beat No. 1; Hogs haven't found much success doing so

Arkansas men vs No. 1 Auburn

WHEN 6 p.m. today

WHERE Walton Arena, Fayetteville

RECORDS Arkansas 18-5, 7-3 SEC; Auburn 22-1, 10-0

SERIES Arkansas leads 36-20

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

TV ESPN2

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

AUBURN

POS. NAME, HT;YR.;PPG;RPG

G Allen Flanigan, 6-6;Jr.;7.1;3.5

G Wendell Green, 5-11;So.;12.9;3.9

G K.D. Johnson, 6-0, So.;13.5;2.9

F Jabari Smith; 6-10;Fr.;15.3;6.7

C Walker Kessler, 7-1;So.;11.4;7.9

COACH Bruce Pearl (158-93 in eight seasons at Auburn, 620-238 in 27 seasons overall)

ARKANSAS

POS. NAME, HT., YR.;PPG;RPG

G JD Notae, 6-2;Sr.;18.7;4.6

G Stanley Umude, 6-6;Sr.;10.7;4.4

F Au’Diese Toney, 6-6;Sr.;10.8;5.3

F Jaylin Williams, 6-10, So.;9.4;9.1

F Trey Wade, 6-6;Sr.;3.6;2.0

COACH Eric Musselman (63-24 in three seasons at Arkansas, 173-58 in seven seasons overall).

TEAM COMPARISON

Auburn;;Arkansas

80.3;Points for;78.6

66.4;Points against;68.0

4.4;Rebound margin;5.9

0.5;Turnover margin;2.3

45.1;FG pct.;45.5

32.5;3-PT pct.;30.6

72.6;FT pct.;74.4

CHALK TALK Arkansas is 22-5 against Auburn in Fayetteville … Arkansas has won eight consecutive games and held opponents to 36.6% shooting during the streak … Arkansas is 1-12 all-time against No. 1 ranked teams. The victory was over North Carolina, 65-64 in Pine Bluff, on Feb. 12, 1984 … JD Notae leads the Razorbacks with 78 assists and 57 steals … Auburn is 7-0 in road games … Arkansas is 13-1 in Walton Arena with the loss to Vanderbilt 75-74 … Auburn Coach Bruce Pearl is 9-8 against Arkansas, including 5-3 at Tennessee and 4-5 with the Tigers … Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman is 2-1 against Auburn … Chris Lykes is averaging 9.4 points off the bench for Arkansas and Davonte Davis is averaging 8.7 … Jaylin Williams leads the Razorbacks with 32 charges taken. He’s averaging 13.9 points and 10.4 rebounds the last eight games … Auburn center Walker Kessler has 97 blocked shots.

— Bob Holt

FAYETTEVILLE -- The last time the Arkansas Razorbacks beat a No. 1 team, Eric Musselman was a freshman point guard at the University of San Diego.

That was 38 years ago when Arkansas beat North Carolina 65-64 in the Pine Bluff Convention Center on Feb. 12, 1984, for the Razorbacks' only victory over a No. 1 team in 12 matchups.

Musselman is now coach at the University of Arkansas and he'll lead the Razorbacks against a No. 1 team when Auburn visits Walton Arena for a 6 p.m. tipoff today on ESPN2.

"Bud Walton will be on fire," Auburn Coach Bruce Pearl said. "So we know we've got a great opportunity."

So does Arkansas.

"This is a huge opportunity," said Razorbacks senior guard JD Notae, who is averaging 18.7 points. "Just to beat the No. 1 team in the country, no matter what level it is, no matter where you're at, that's something that you want to do."

The Razorbacks will play a No. 1 team on their home court for the first time in 31 years, since UNLV beat Arkansas 112-105 in Barnhill Arena on Feb. 10, 1991.

Since then, the Razorbacks have played six No. 1 opponents either at neural sites or on the road. Their most recent No. 1 matchups were against Kentucky in 2015 when the Wildcats won 84-67 in Rupp Arena and 78-63 in the SEC Tournament final in Nashville, Tenn.

This is the first season Auburn (22-1, 10-0 SEC) has been ranked No. 1. The Tigers, No. 22 in The Associated Press preseason poll, have risen to the top with 19 consecutive victories since losing to Connecticut 115-109 in double overtime in the Bahamas on Nov. 24.

"When you look at their roster, I don't know if you get really excited," Musselman said with a smile. "Because you know how talented they are and they're really well coached and they're No. 1 in the country for a reason.

"I think it's great for our fans. It's a great opportunity for our players. But having said that, you've got to have a semblance of stability.

"You've got to understand that there cannot be emotions up and down throughout the 40-minute game. You've got to be steady in your approach. You can't be distracted leading up to the game."

Pearl has blended one returning starter, junior guard Allen Flanigan from Little Rock Parkview, with four newcomers in 6-10 freshman Jabari Smith; 7-1 sophomore Walker Kessler, a transfer from North Carolina; and sophomore transfer guards K.D. Johnson (Georgia) and Wendell Green (Eastern Kentucky).

Smith is averaging 15.3 points and 6.7 rebounds and has hit 46 of 114 three-pointers. Kessler is averaging 11.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and has 97 blocked shots.

"Overly talented basketball team with incredible size up front," Musselman said. "Any time you're playing a team that's got a center as defensively active as Kessler, and then somebody as talented as Jabari Smith and the potential No. 1 pick in the NBA lottery, then they present a lot of problems.

"I mean, we're going to have to play an 'A' game just to be in the game."

Arkansas (18-5, 7-3) has won eight consecutive games and held opponents to a combined 36.6% shooting and 60.5 points during the streak, which includes seven conference victories and a win over West Virginia in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.





"They're probably as big and as athletic as any team in our league," Pearl said of the Razorbacks. "Really big, physical guards.

"Right now statistically they're playing as well defensively as anybody in the league. They make it difficult for you to run your offense."

Arkansas 6-10 sophomore Jaylin Williams is averaging 13.9 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2.2 steals during the winning streak.

"We're ready to play them," Williams said. "We know the crowd is going to be crazy."





Williams has 31 blocked shots and 34 steals, but perhaps more impressive are his 32 charges taken.

"He takes more charges than anybody in the country," Pearl said. "It's a better play than a blocked shot because it ends the possession and there's no 50/50 ball chasing that blocked shot down.

"It's a very, very effective way of protecting the rim."

Junior Kamani Johnson, who figures to be the first forward off the bench, appeared on UA's postgame radio show after the Razorbacks' 63-55 victory over Mississippi State last Saturday.

"I'm already fired up for it," Johnson said. "I think everybody in the locker room is fired up for it.





"I think Coach Muss is going to be fired up for it. We've just got to be locked in."

Pearl expressed appreciation for Auburn being the first No. 1-ranked visiting team to play Arkansas in Walton Arena, which opened for the 1993-94 season.

"I'm very proud of the fact that it's Auburn," Pearl said "It could be Kentucky, it could be Florida, it could be Tennessee, it could be other programs.

"But it's Auburn that's coming in No. 1, and I'm proud of that. I'm proud of it for our league. If Arkansas came into us No. 1, I'd be proud of Arkansas for what they had been able to do.

"Obviously, I'm proud of them right now for having won eight in a row and come back from a slow start in late December and January and having beaten West Virginia in the Big 12/SEC Challenge."

Arkansas' first game against a No. 1 team was a 101-79 loss at UCLA on Nov. 30, 1973. Musselman, 57, celebrated his 9th birthday 11 days earlier.