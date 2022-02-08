UAFS' Hale sets plan for retirement at semester's end

Georgia Hale, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith, plans to retire at the end of the semester, the university announced Monday.

Her intention is to retire effective June 30, but she agreed to stay on until a replacement is found, the university said.

"The progress I have witnessed and friendships I have developed during my 18 years at UAFS make this a bitter-sweet moment," Hale said in her own announcement to the campus community. "However, now is the right time."

Hale arrived at UAFS in 2004 as associate dean of the newly created College of Business, now the College of Business and Industry. She helped prepare the faculty and staff for their initial Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business accreditation.

Later, she moved into the role of interim dean of the business college, and dean of the College of Applied Science and Technology.

She became provost and vice chancellor in 2014.

Terisa Riley, the UAFS chancellor, said she will use the services of the Academic Career and Executive Search, a West Hartford, Conn.-based firm, to conduct a national search for the next provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs.

Riley said she will also appoint a search committee "to select acceptable candidates for on-campus interviews."

She said Hale has had a great effect on the university.

"Dr. Hale has been a critical member of our senior leadership team since my arrival as chancellor, and I will always be grateful for her support as I learned about higher education in the state and became acclimated to the university," Riley said in a statement.

"She has mentored many students and colleagues during her time at UAFS and has interviewed each faculty member hired since she became provost," Riley said. "Many people in our region owe a portion of their successes to her advice, guidance, and support."