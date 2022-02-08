"We didn't get to say goodbye," family says of fatally shot Little Rock man





Jadon Shackelford swung at every pitch and never stopped at first in the years he played baseball during his brief life.

He did things his way, while carrying a smile that brought his teammates, family and friends closer together, those who knew him say.

That smile shines through in the photos that remain of him. The photos will be the only way his 2-year-old son will ever know it.





Shackelford, 21, was one of seven homicide victims in Pulaski County during the first month of 2022. He was one of six in Little Rock alone.

Hundreds gathered Monday to remember Shackelford during a candlelight vigil at Meriwether Park in Little Rock, near where he was shot Jan. 8.

The shooting occurred about 8 p.m. near the pocket park tucked into a quiet neighborhood. He died at UAMS the next day.

No arrests have been in the case and police say there was no evidence at the crime scene, according to previous reporting.

"To the Shackelford family, I'm sorry," Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey said to the crowd Monday night. "I can assure you, this is not going to be a cold case. Every day we get information."

Arrests have been made in two of the seven cases from January.

At the vigil Monday, Tony Green, Junior Deputy Giants youth baseball coach, recalled watching Jadon grow up with a bat and glove.

Shackelford always batted third because he led the team in doubles, Green said. He said there are two reasons for that: He never stopped at first and swung at every pitch. He said this often was against the direction of his coaches.

"He would go to second and if the ball was there when he got there, he'd go back and they could never throw him out," Green said. "He was always on his way to second and that kinda describe's Jadon. He's going. He's 100 percent going."

The members of the crowd chuckled as they listened.

"Jadon never saw a pitch he didn't like," Green said to more laughter from an audience that seemed to recognize the truth in the statement. "Whether it was here, here, here or here, he was swinging, and he had a beautiful swing. He was a natural athlete and a natural wonderful young man. It was my pleasure to coach him."

Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church Pastor Jay Clark said he first met Jadon as a sophomore at Central High School. Jadon was a friend of some in Clark's youth group, he said.

He was the kid who made friends with the other kid sitting alone at camp, Clark said. He was the one helping someone change a flat tire in the parking lot of a grocery store, he said.

"He was one of those kids who never had a problem talking to adults," Clark said. "Jadon would be the first to tell you he was not perfect."

Shackelford faced drug addiction before his son, Malikai (Kai), was born, Clark said.

"But the week that this baby was born Jadon decided to get help and go to rehab in Texas," Clark said. "He wanted to be a good dad. He wanted to be the kind of dad to Kai that John was to him."

Clark said he remembers one story when he thinks of Shackelford as a father.

"As a crying newborn baby, you want to keep that baby from crying, but the last thing you want to see is mom and dad coming in to to check on them," Clark said. "So Jadon crawled under the bed with a pillow and spent the night so he could just hear Kai breathe and know he was ok."

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. asked that anyone with information about the shooting to come forward.

"Please do not be complacent," Scott said at the vigil. "We need to find that individual right now, for this family, for this community, for this city."

Homicides have risen nationally by 29%, according to 2020 data collected by the FBI.

Little Rock's rate of increase in homicides surpassed the national uptick, with a 36% jump from 2019 to 2020, according to Arkansas Crime Information Center data. The capital city had 49 homicides in 2020 and 36 in 2019.

Scott and the city's Board of Directors passed a resolution last week declaring gun violence a public health emergency after a series of shootings that left one person dead and 11 injured at the end of January.

A 1-year-old and mother are two of those injured. Both were shot while waiting in a food truck line when shooting between people in two vehicles broke out.

The emergency resolution will lift police overtime for 30 days and increase patrols in areas identified as the most violent.

Humphrey also held a news conference last week stressing that gun violence in the city wouldn't be tolerated by his department.

Venita Pace, Shackelford's aunt, said Jadon was always his own self. He was charismatic, colorful and honest in a way that wouldn't cause offense, she said.

The hardest part is Shackelford's family was robbed of the ability to say goodbye, she said.

"We didn't have the ability to hold him," she said Monday after the vigil. "We didn't get to say goodbye."

Hallie Shackleford (center, hand raised), mother of Jadon Shackleford, and her daughter, Britton (right), kneel in prayer during a candlelight vigil for Jadon Shackleford on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at Meriweather Park in Little Rock. Jadon Shackleford was shot in the park on Jan. 8.











