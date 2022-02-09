4-star big man happy about Arkansas offer

Junior center Brandon Garrison was thrilled Wednesday after receiving a scholarship from Arkansas coach Eric Musselman.

“He said he really wanted me to come to Arkansas and play for him,” Garrison said. “It meant a lot. I was...shocked and happy — all smiles.”

Garrison, 6-9, 225 pounds, of Del City, Okla., has offers from Oklahoma, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, Houston, Texas Tech, SMU and others.

Garrison visited Fayetteville on Dec. 4 for the Razorbacks' game against Arkansas-Little Rock.

He exchanges text messages with recruiting coordinator Ronnie Brewer and also speaks to Musselman on a regular basis.

“He hits me every day sending me messages. pictures, videos for their games,” Garrison said of Brewer. “Coach Muss will text me every other day. When I went up there they just showed love.”

He also exchanges text messages with Arkansas director of player development Mike Ekanem and communicates with assistant coach Gus Argenal.

“They all show equal love,” Garrison said.

ESPN rates Garrison a 4-star prospect, the No. 8 center in the nation and the No. 1 recruit in Oklahoma for the 2023 class. He enjoyed his first visit to Arkansas.

“I liked the gym, the fans were showing love,” Garrison said. “It was a just a good place. The dorms were very nice.”

Garrison, who has a 3.3 grade-point average and is looking to study business, is planning to make his way back to Fayetteville to watch the Razorbacks again.

“So I can see the atmosphere,” he said.



