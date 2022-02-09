27-year-old man found shot to death near Pine Bluff residence

A 27-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of an apparent homicide less than 2 miles south of Lake Saracen in Pine Bluff on Wednesday evening.

Police discovered Miguel Hoyt inside a white Dodge Challenger parked in the street in the 100 block of Park Place, Pine Bluff, shortly before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from Lt. David DeFoor. Officials said Hoyt suffered multiple gunshot wounds, and he was pronounced dead by a Jefferson County deputy coroner.

Hoyt’s body will be taken to the state Crime Laboratory for an autopsy.

Police say the investigation into the shooting is in the early stages, and no suspects have been identified. Anyone with information into the killing is asked to call the Pine Bluff Police Department detective office at (870) 730-2090 or dispatch center at (870) 541-5300.

Hoyt's death was the fourth homicide in Pine Bluff and Jefferson County in 2022.