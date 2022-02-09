7-Day Menu Planner

A week’s worth of quick, healthful meals for budget-minded families.

SUNDAY: Gather family and friends for the big game and serve bowls of Green Chili. In a 4-quart or larger slow cooker, combine 1 (16-ounce) jar salsa verde (1 ¾ cups), 2 pounds boneless skinless chicken thighs cut into 1 ½ inch pieces, 1 (11-ounce) can corn (rinsed), 1 (15-ounce) can cannellini beans (rinsed), 2 fresh cubanelle or mild Anaheim peppers (chopped), 1 medium onion (finely chopped), 1 tablespoon minced garlic, 2 teaspoons cumin and ¼ teaspoon salt. Cover and cook on low 8 to 9 hours. Stir in ½ cup chopped cilantro. Serve with lime wedges and sour cream. With the steaming bowl of “green,” add brown rice, coleslaw and cornbread (from mix) on the side. Munch on oatmeal cookies while you cheer your team to victory. Add some peaches to go with the cookies.

MONDAY: What could be a more perfect dish for your cupcake than Herb-Marinated Lamb Chops (see recipe)? Serve with your garlic mashed potatoes, steamed asparagus, a green salad and a baguette. Serve chocolate cupcakes with chocolate ice cream and light whipped cream.

Plan ahead: Save enough ice cream for Saturday.

TUESDAY: It’s delicious, and it’s easy on the pocketbook. That’s why One-Pan Spinach Lasagna (see recipe) is a good choice for dinner. Serve it with mixed greens. Make flan from a mix for dessert.

Plan ahead: Save enough lasagna for Friday.

WEDNESDAY: Skip meat for this Vegetable Curry: Heat 1 tablespoon canola oil in a large skillet on medium. Add 2 cups sliced carrots and 1 medium onion (sliced); cook 6 minutes. Add 3 cloves garlic (sliced), 2 tablespoons curry powder, ½ teaspoon ground cayenne pepper and ½ teaspoon turmeric; cook 2 minutes. To a 4-quart or larger slow cooker, add 3 small gold potatoes cut into ½-inch pieces, 8 ounces frozen green beans, 2 (15-ounce) cans chickpeas (rinsed) and 1 (14.5-ounce) can diced tomatoes. Pour 2 cups unsalted vegetable broth over all. Cook on low 6 hours. Add ½ cup frozen petite green peas, ½ cup half-and-half and 1 teaspoon coconut extract. Cook 15 more minutes. Serve over basmati rice. Add a green salad and flatbread. Enjoy plums for dessert.

THURSDAY: Make sloppy joes from a mix and spoon it onto whole-grain buns. Serve the sandwiches with baked chips and a carrot salad. Kiwis make an easy dessert.

FRIDAY: Heat the leftover lasagna for a quick meal. Serve it with steamed broccoli florets and mixed greens. Fresh tropical fruit is good for dessert.

SATURDAY: Your guests will enjoy this Orange Chicken and Vegetable Rice Bowl (see recipe). Serve it with a Boston lettuce salad and whole-grain rolls. Top leftover ice cream with hot fudge sauce for dessert.

THE RECIPES

Herb-Marinated Lamb Chops

1 teaspoon dried crushed rosemary

½ teaspoon dried thyme

½ teaspoon coarsely ground pepper

½ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon coarse salt

½ cup finely chopped onion

¼ cup orange juice

2 tablespoons dry white wine

4 ½ teaspoons olive oil, divided

4 loin lamb chops, 1 to 1 ½ inches thick (about ½ to ¾ pound)

In a medium bowl, combine rosemary, thyme, pepper, garlic powder and salt. Add onion, orange juice, white wine and half the oil. Whisk together; reserve ¼ cup marinade mixture for later.

Place chops in resealable plastic bag; add marinade. Turn to coat. Refrigerate 30 to 60 minutes. Remove lamb and discard marinade; blot dry with paper towels. (Do not remove onion pieces from chops.)

Heat remaining oil in heavy skillet over medium-high heat. Place lamb in skillet. Sear one side 4 minutes or until well-browned. Turn chops and cook 4 more minutes or until desired doneness. Add reserved marinade and simmer 2 minutes. Remove lamb to serving plate. Pour reduced marinade over lamb.

Makes 2 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 208 calories, 19 g protein, 12 g fat, 5 g carbohydrate, 58 mg cholesterol, 344 mg sodium and 1 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: ½

■ ■ ■

One-Pan Spinach Lasagna

1 pound mild Italian sausage

4 cloves garlic, minced

8 ounces lasagna noodles, broken into 2-inch-long pieces, or farfalle pasta

4 cups marinara sauce

2 cups fresh spinach

4 ounces fresh mozzarella, sliced

½ cup whole-milk ricotta cheese

¼ cup grated parmesan cheese

Torn fresh basil leaves for topping

In a large skillet, cook sausage over medium-high heat until browned. Add garlic and cook for an additional 30 seconds. Add lasagna noodles and pour marinara sauce on top. Bring to a boil. Cover and reduce heat to a simmer. Cook for 15 to 20 minutes or until noodles are tender. Stir in spinach and top with mozzarella and ricotta. Cover and let cheeses melt. Sprinkle with parmesan and garnish with basil. (Adapted from “Scrumptious,” Christy Denney, Shadow Mountain Publishing.)

Makes 8 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 343 calories, 19 g protein, 14 g fat, 32 g carbohydrate, 71 mg cholesterol, 1,052 mg sodium and 4 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 2.

■ ■ ■

Orange Chicken and Vegetable Rice Bowl

4 teaspoons canola oil, divided use

1 pound chicken breast strips, cut into bite-size pieces

2 cups fresh broccoli florets

2 fresh carrots, thinly sliced

1 medium onion, sliced

1 yellow bell pepper, sliced

1 red bell pepper, sliced

1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger

1 (14-ounce) can unsalted chicken broth

Zest and juice from 1 orange (about ½ cup juice)

3 tablespoons lower-sodium soy sauce

2 tablespoons cornstarch

3 cups hot cooked brown rice

Heat 2 teaspoons oil on medium-high in a large skillet or wok. Stir-fry chicken about 5 minutes or until lightly browned; remove.

In same skillet, heat remaining oil; stir-fry broccoli, carrots, onion, bell peppers and ginger for 4 to 5 minutes or until vegetables are tender-crisp.

Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, combine chicken broth, orange juice, orange zest, soy sauce and cornstarch. Stir until smooth. Add to skillet, stirring constantly. Boil 1 to 2 minutes or until thickened. Stir in chicken and cook until heated through. Spoon over hot rice.

Makes 6 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 315 calories, 22 g protein, 6 g fat, 41 g carbohydrate, 55 mg cholesterol, 391 mg sodium and 5 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 2 ½

Susan Nicholson is an Atlanta-based cookbook author and registered dietitian. She can be reached by email: susan@7daymenu.com