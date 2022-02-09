Another heartbreak for Shiffrin

YANQING, China -- She shuffled off to the side all alone and lowered her body into the snow like a wounded animal. Mikaela Shiffrin's pain was emotional, not physical -- at least as far as anyone knew -- but the effect was the same. She dropped her poles, wrapped her arms around her knees and buried her helmeted face in them, as another competitor skied past.

What was stunning the first time it happened had just become unfathomable: Shiffrin, arguably the greatest female skier in the world and one of the biggest stars of these Winter Olympics, skied out for the second straight time at National Alpine Ski Centre, failing to complete her first run in the women's slalom.

After two races in which she expected to compete for medals, perhaps golds, three letters appeared next to her name at the end: DNF.

When it happened Monday in the giant slalom, five gates into the race, it seemed an anomaly: Shiffrin's first DNF since January 2018. When it happened again Wednesday, five gates into the slalom, it suddenly seemed to signal something more. These things happen in skiing, as Shiffrin was the first to point out Monday, but almost never in back-to-back races to someone at Shiffrin's level. Could the twin stumbles be a shocking coincidence, or is something wrong with Shiffrin?

The answer may come later in the competition, beginning Friday in the women's super-G, an event in which she won the world championship in 2019 but has never raced at an Olympics. After that: the downhill, followed by the Alpine combined, with the latter representing perhaps Shiffrin's best remaining shot at a third career Olympic gold medal.

After she skied out Monday in the giant slalom, Shiffrin, 26, vowed to "keep the right mentality" and "keep pushing," despite the obvious disappointment. "My best chance for the next races is to move forward, to refocus," she said then, "and I feel like I'm in a good place to do that."

Two days later came her first opportunity to do that. She shot out of the starting gate, wearing bib No. 7, for the first of two runs -- on the course nicknamed the Ice River, built with man-made snow across an otherwise arid and browned-out stretch of the Xiaohaituo Mountains northwest of Beijing -- that would determine the champion. But mere seconds into her first run, she began to falter going around the fourth gate, and while she technically made the fifth gate, she had drifted so far wide she was unable to recover.

At first she stood still in the spot where he her skis had come to rest, before finding a safe spot off to the side to fold her body into itself. A television camera stayed trained on there, even as the rest of the competition whizzed by. After some 10 minutes had passed, her mother, Eileen, who is also one of her coaches, skied over to wrap an arm around her in consolation.

The two events in which Shiffrin skied out, the giant slalom and slalom, were two of her best medal chances at these Olympics, where she was seeking, among other things, to become the first three-time Olympic gold medalist in U.S. Alpine skiing history. She had won a gold in each of those events -- the slalom in Sochi in 2014, and the giant slalom in PyeongChang in 2018 -- as well as a silver in the combined in 2018.

The slalom was typically where Shiffrin's exceptional technical skills revealed themselves most strikingly. She has won 47 slalom races on the World Cup circuit, the most in history by one skier in one discipline.

But the past 24 months have been the most difficult of Shiffrin's life and her career. Her father died in February 2020 following an accident at home, prompting Shiffrin to sit out the rest of that World Cup season. This season, she has dealt with a back injury that plagued her through October and November, as well as a positive test for the coronavirus that forced her to isolate, sidelining her for the World Cup stop in Lienz, Austria, in December.

Still, she arrived in Beijing both as one of the women to beat in Alpine - where she was expected to enter in all five women's events - and as one of the most prominent faces of NBC's Olympics hype machine.

Her Olympics so far: two races, less than 20 seconds of competitive skiing, two DNFs and an immeasurable wave of shock across the sport. It would be another 48 hours until Shiffrin is at the starting gate again, her Olympics suddenly taking on a far different tone from what anyone could have fathomed just days ago.