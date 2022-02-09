Arkansas covid cases top 800,000; new cases, hospitalizations continue to decline

Arkansas' cumulative count of coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic topped 800,000 on Wednesday even as its numbers of hospitalized covid-19 patients and new cases continued to decline from the levels they reached last month.

The case count rose by 2,337, an increase that was just over half the size of the one the previous Wednesday.

Dropping for the ninth day in a row, the number of people hospitalized in the state with covid-19 fell by 36, to 1,323.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by 32, to 9,927.

"Today’s report continues the trend we’ve seen for the past few weeks. New cases remain lower than the previous week," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a tweet.

He said he would discuss the state's coronavirus numbers further at his weekly news conference on Thursday.

Arkansas' cumulative count of cases since March 2020 rose Wednesday to 800,373, topping 800,000 exactly three weeks after it rose above 700,000.

The count as of Wednesday represents more than 26% of the state's population, although people can be counted more than once if they are infected multiple times.

Continuing a slowdown since a surge driven by the omicron variant peaked last month, the average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period fell to 2,052, its lowest level since the week ending Dec. 29.

With recoveries and deaths outpacing new cases, the number of cases in the state that were considered active fell by 3,238, to 27,064. It was the first time since Jan. 3 the total had been below its pre-omicron record.

Falling for the fourth straight day, the number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators dropped by five, to 191.

The number who were in intensive care fell by 15, to 399, bringing it below 400 for the first time since Jan. 18.