Arkansas earned $14M in interest on investments last quarter, treasurer says

The state treasury earned $14.4 million in interest on its $6 billion investment portfolio last quarter -- up from $8.3 million in the same quarter a year ago -- state Treasurer Dennis Milligan told the state Board of Finance on Tuesday.

The treasury earned an investment return of 0.839% last quarter, which exceeded the target range of 0.7% to 0.8% set by the Board of Finance, the Benton Republican said. The finance board voted to boost its target investment return range to between 0.85% and 0.95%.

Through the first two quarters of fiscal 2022 that started July 1, the treasury has earned $27.5 million in interest earnings and that's about 77% of $35.4 million earned in all of fiscal 2021 that ended June 30, Milligan said.

During the first two quarters of fiscal 2021, the state treasury earned $15.2 million in interest, Milligan spokeswoman Stacy Peterson said afterward.

Milligan said that "with this last quarter's receipts, we have already fulfilled our obligation of $20 million to the state's highway fund [for fiscal 2022]."

Gov. Asa Hutchinson's 2016 highway funding plan counts $20 million a year in interest earnings from the state treasury, 25% of the general revenue surplus beyond fully funding the general revenue budget, and the reallocation of several million dollars a year to raise at least $50 million a year in state money, which is used to match $200 million in federal highway funds.

During the last quarter that ended Dec. 31, the 10-year U.S. treasury rates that are a key indicator of how the bond market is faring remained stable at about 1.5%, but inflation rose to 7% and the omicron variant emerged during the quarter, Milligan said.

As a result, the Federal Reserve started implementing the tapering of its bond buying program in December, he said. Adding to that mix, the nation's unemployment rate fell to 3.9%, which is virtually a pre-pandemic level, he said.

"These variables made it difficult for investors to forecast how the market would respond."

The state treasury's long-term investment portfolio earned $13.8 million in interest last quarter compared with $7.4 million in the same quarter a year ago, Milligan said. That's largely because of the 10-year U.S. treasury rates that have risen to almost pre-pandemic levels, and "we are seeing additional state revenue come in," he said.

Peterson said afterward that the state treasury's long-term investments are made up mostly of mortgage-backed securities, agency bonds and other collateralized mortgage obligations.

Milligan said the state treasury's short-term portfolio of demand and money market accounts and commercial paper earned about $604,000 in interest last quarter compared with about $961,000 in the same quarter a year ago.

This part of the treasury's portfolio hasn't produced as much yield with the Federal Reserve keeping the rates near zero for the majority of the past few years, he said.

"The Fed's recent decision to raise rates should eventually revive these markets for the state's short-term investment portfolio," Milligan said.

He said the state treasury has earned more than $456 million in interest earnings during his administration.

He has been the state's treasurer since 2015. He is barred from seeking re-election this year under the state's term limits amendment and has announced his bid for state auditor, an office held by term-limited Russellville Republican Andrea Lea.

The state treasury's interest earnings gradually increased from $48.9 million in fiscal 2016 during Milligan's first full fiscal year as treasurer and eventually rose to $116.9 million in fiscal 2019 before dropping to $80.7 million in fiscal 2020 and to $35.4 million in fiscal 2021 amid low interest rates.