Arkansas hospital is setting up Texas site

Arkansas Heart Hospital, a system with more than two dozen medical facilities in the state, plans to open its first out-of-state clinic next month in Texarkana, Texas.

The expansion brings fresh challenges. The physicians will have to be licensed in Texas, and its cardiac care center will have to comply with a different set of regulations.

"Complying with Arkansas regulations has been pretty easy," said Bruce Murphy, Arkansas Heart Hospital's chief executive officer. "It is different to go do it in Texas, and we are in the process of doing so."

But Murphy said the challenges make the effort more rewarding.

"There's such a vacuum there for cardiology services," he said of a region that extends well beyond Texarkana proper and touches four states.

In addition to Texas and Arkansas, the region extends into Oklahoma and to Louisiana. Altogether, Murphy figures, there's a population of nearly 500,000.

"It represents a tremendous opportunity for a cardiology system," he said.

Texarkana has been on the system's radar, in part because of its clinic in Hope. Opened 15 years ago, the Hope facility is, according to Murphy, an "incredibly busy clinic" with fully a third of its patients from the Texarkana area.

The new full-service clinic, a 21,000-square-foot building containing 12 exam rooms at 3930 Galleria Oaks Drive, will offer general and interventional cardiology, electrophysiology, vein and vascular services, cardiac imaging and a clinical laboratory.

It will be staffed with a full-time physician and an advanced practice registered nurse, supplemented with regular visits from established sub-specialists.

Murphy said plans are to add an ambulatory care center in 2023 that will allow the clinic to add some out-patient heart surgical procedures that once required a hospital stay.

Arkansas Heart Hospital opened its first hospital in 1997 at 1701 S. Shackleford Road with 21 beds. Murphy, a cardiologist, led a group of like-minded specialists who wanted to operate a hospital solely focused on the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and related diseases with a focus on bariatrics, endocrinology and peripheral artery disease.

It established its first satellite clinic in Russellville in the late 1990s. It became a full clinic in 2004. In addition to Hope, the system since has opened two dozen other clinics around the state and a second hospital called Encore Hospital in Bryant.

The Texarkana facility is part of a long-range plan to extend the system's reach beyond the state's borders.

"Our expansion into Texas is yet another step forward in our mission to transform the health care landscape," Murphy said. "With our laser focus on delivering the highest-quality, most innovative patient care, we will continue to be a global leader with unlimited growth potential."

He declined to say what the clinic represented as an investment, but said local investors and physicians went to the table to provide the capital.

Arkansas Heart Hospital is currently hiring for all positions. Applications to work at the Texarkana clinic are available at jobs.arheart.com. Providers will begin seeing patients by the middle of March. Individuals interested in making appointments may call (903) 336-6900 or visit arheart.com.