Benton, circa 1910: Today’s feature starts a three-day look at the evolution of Benton High School. The two-story brick school was for white students at a time when the town’s population stood at 1,700. The state then invested $12 per student per year to support public schools, and the average teacher salary in 1910 was $273 a year.

