Attorney Jay Martin announces bid for Arkansas governor; 4 Democrats seek nomination

Former state Rep. Jay Martin of North Little Rock announced Tuesday that he's seeking the Democratic nomination for governor this year, joining four other Democrats in the race.

Martin, a 52-year-old lawyer, is a self-described conservative Democrat who said he values all life from conception to death and supports the Second Amendment.

He served in the Arkansas House of Representatives from 2003 through 2007, including a stint as the House Democratic leader, and made an unsuccessful bid for the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor in 2006.

"I think Democrats, independents and Republicans should vote for me to be the governor," Martin said in an interview when asked why Democrats should vote for him to be the nominee.

"I'm the only candidate that has been elected to office," he said. "I am really excited to be a bridge builder. That has been sort of my legacy. I have been out of government for a long time. I have been raising girls, coaching soccer, coaching basketball and practicing law. But it seems necessary once again to get involved publicly in political life."

Martin declined to comment about the other Democratic candidates.

"I just want to be a voice that reassures Arkansans that we can come together," he said. "We share a lot of core values and core beliefs, and we can work on those together ... and that's what unites it. There are lots of people trying to create fear, division and mistrust. My goal is not to burn down the apartment. I want to renovate it and make it a good place to live."

Martin said his top priorities as governor would include creating more jobs, providing excellent public schools, expanding early childhood education and providing affordable health care.

His formal announcement Tuesday about his bid for governor -- in a news release and video -- came more than three months after his campaign filed a finance report with the secretary of state's office on Oct. 14. The report said his campaign raised $1,520 in contributions, received $411 in loans from himself and spent $72.78, leaving a treasury of $1,858.22 during the period from July 1 through Sept. 30.

"We did an announcement [about his campaign for governor] with friends on Facebook on Sept. 11. That is a special day to me," he said in an interview Tuesday afternoon when asked about last year's report filing. "It is why I ran for state representative in 2002 and decided to get involved publicly."

The report listed him receiving campaign contributions on Sept. 13, 25 and 27.

Martin said he filed a campaign finance report for the last quarter with the secretary of state's office. The report wasn't available on the office's website Tuesday afternoon.

The four other announced Democratic candidates are former Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub Executive Director Chris Jones, businesswoman Supha Xayprasith-Mays, businessman James "Rus" Russell III and educator Anthony Bland Sr. They each reside in Little Rock.

The other announced candidates for governor are Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders of Little Rock and Libertarian Ricky Harrington Jr. of Pine Bluff.

Republican Asa Hutchinson has served as governor since 2015 and is barred by the state's term-limits amendment from running again. His term ends in January 2023.

Russell said in a text message to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, "As I did with the other candidates, I welcome Mr. Martin to the race.

"I was wondering when he'd jump in, since we've been hearing rumors about it for months," he said.

"It is vital for Arkansas to have a robust and diverse field of candidates from which to choose to ensure that every voice is heard and every citizen is represented," Russell said. "Adding Mr. Martin to the equation will hopefully bring even more people into the ongoing discussion of how best to elevate and expand our State's future."

A spokesman said Jones had no comment. Neither Bland nor Xayprasith-Mays could not be reached by telephone for comment Tuesday afternoon.

"We have been doing all the work necessary to lay the groundwork for a great race, a great campaign," Martin said. "We have been listening to folks, and we intend to continue to do that. Running a campaign is like starting a small business, and so there is just a lot of things to do. And so we are trying to do it the right way, building that good foundation. ... But we have been working since September, and we are excited to be moving forward."

The filing period for state and federal candidates runs from Feb. 22 through March 1. The primary election is May 24. The general election is Nov. 8.