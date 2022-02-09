Benton County capital murder trial suspended again because of covid-19 concerns

BENTONVILLE -- A Springdale man's capital murder trial has been rescheduled for a third time after Benton County's circuit judges decided Monday not to hold jury trials in the county for about two more weeks because of covid-19.

Zachary Harlan, 37, is charged with capital murder, aggravated residential burglary and theft of property. He is accused of killing Steven March after police found March's body May 14, 2018, at his Moulton Lane home in Springdale.

Harlan has pleaded innocent and is being held without bail in the Benton County jail.

Prosecutors waived the death penalty, which means Harlan would be sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole if he's convicted of the capital murder charge.

Harlan's trial was scheduled to begin Monday following two previous postponements for reasons related to covid-19.

Harlan's trial is now scheduled to begin Oct. 24, with a pretrial hearing set for Oct. 17. Christopher Nebben, one of Harlan's attorneys, estimated it will take a week to try the case.

Judge Tom Smith, administrative judge for the county's seven circuit judges, signed an order Monday suspending jury trials until Feb. 24.

The judges agreed last month to suspend trials until Feb. 7 but decided to continue with the suspension.

Smith said while covid cases have started to decrease, they remain high in the state and in Benton County. The judges decided to play it safe for the sake of jurors, lawyers and witnesses, he said.

All other court business -- including bench trials -- is ongoing, Smith said.