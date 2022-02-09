Bentonville mayor gives state of city address





BENTONVILLE -- Bentonville Mayor Stephanie Orman said the city continues to be strong while the community rises to any occasion with compassion and resiliency.

Orman gave her State of the City address at Tuesday's City Council meeting.

All eight council members attended the meeting, six in person and two virtually.

"I would like to start tonight by asking you to join me in a moment of silence to recognize all those that have been affected by the pandemic and those that have faithfully served our nation and our city despite unique and new challenges over the past year," Orman said.

The mayor said she is humbled by the city workforce and she wanted to thank them for everything they have done to make sure the day-to-day services of the city continue with little to no interruption all while growing at at unprecedented rate.

She said workers have adjusted to the pandemic and found ways to continue to manage an ever-increasing workload.

"The pandemic slowed many things, but it could not slow the growth in Bentonville," Orman said.

The U.S. Census Bureau 2020 numbers were released with Bentonville's population at 54,126, up 53.4% from 2010, she said. Orman said the city continues to see announcements of investment in new housing and businesses.

"I am pleased to tell you tonight Bentonville enjoyed another great year for sales tax with our per penny amount eclipsing 20 million for the first time," she said. "Bentonville's 2021 sales tax receipts increased by 22.21% compared to 2020 collections. This increase echoes the development we see throughout Bentonville and the business community that serves our citizens."

She said voters passed in April a bond extension that will help the city keep up with growth, needed infrastructure, public safety and efficiency improvements without a tax increase.

"Bonds are a great way for financially strong cities such as Bentonville to get the money needed for important improvements by using existing tax revenue instead of increasing taxes," she said.

Residents can follow the projects at bentonvillebond.com, she said.

Orman said the pedestrian and bike trail usage was impressive with more than 3.5 million trail system users.

"Bentonville continues to be a cultural hot spot in the heartland," Orman said.

Crystal Bridges Museum recently announced expansion plans to add 100,000 square feet by 2024, basically doubling in size with additional galleries, educational facilities, and unique indoor and outdoor gathering spaces, she said.

Bentonville -- also home to the Museum of Native American History, The Momentary, the Scott Family Amazeum children's museum and The Walmart Museum -- continues to see investments in new exhibits, festivals and expansions that help confirm the signs of a strong and growing community and quality of life in many outdoor and cultural experiences, Orman said.

She announced that a Multicultural Festival is scheduled for April 23, and she encouraged everyone to attend to help it become an annual event.

Ray Shastid was selected in October as the new police chief after the retirement of Jon Simpson, Orman said.

She said a major goal for the Police Department is to continue to increase employee training and professional development throughout 2022, and it includes updating their policies and procedures and completing the state accreditation program.

Orman said the Fire Department ordered two new fire apparatuses that will meet the future needs and trends of the city. The first is an articulating aerial that will allow the department to access current and future buildings in the city, she said.

The second will be the first Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighting vehicle to be located at Station 6, Orman said. The vehicle is specifically designed for aircraft emergencies and was secured using an $800,000 grant from the Runway Group, she said.

Orman said she and all city departments have high expectations for 2022, and it take everyone working together to accomplish their goals.

"I truly love this city and the people here, and I know you do too," Orman said. "We value our residents and are committed to creating ways for all to connect to our city and strive to make Bentonville the best city in America to live, work and play. If 2021 has shown us anything, it's how much a community can do when we work together."

Bentonville City Council

The council approved ordinances:

• Authorizing the mayor and City Council to enter into an agreement with Holophane Lighting for decorative light fixtures/poles in the amount of $2,639160.

• Authorizing the mayor and City Council to enter into an agreement with Mueller for electric meters in the amount of $650,153.52.

• Authorizing the mayor and City Council to enter into an agreement with Mueller for water meters for $309,444.

• Requesting waiver of bids for the purchase of uniforms for the fire and police departments.

