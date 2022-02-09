Boeing deal stands, U.S. tells survivors

In a legal filing Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Justice rejected a plea by the families of those who died in the two Boeing 737 Max crashes to throw out the heavily criticized settlement it reached with the company last year.

In doing so, the department explained why it decided against criminally prosecuting Boeing. The government's lawyers declined to identify a new Boeing flight control system on the Max as a major factor in the crashes.

That decision hints at why Boeing executives have declined to publicly admit full responsibility.

The January 2021 settlement imposed a fine of $244 million on Boeing while exonerating senior management of wrongdoing.

The department later criminally charged one lower level employee, Chief Technical Pilot Mark Forkner, with deceiving the Federal Aviation Administration.

Defending the settlement, the Justice Department argued that it wasn't able to criminally charge Boeing because its investigation "did not produce evidence that it believed would allow it to prove beyond a reasonable doubt what factors had caused the crashes."

Elaborating on why it couldn't pin any specific charge of negligent homicide on Boeing, the filing cited the FAA as stating that the flawed flight control system on the Max -- the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS) -- "may have played a role" in the plane crashes.

The important emphasis on the words "may have" was added by the department in the legal filing. Indeed, Boeing executives have never publicly admitted that the flaws in the design of the system played a central role in the crashes.

But almost three years after the second crash in Ethiopia and multiple investigations that identified the original design of the system as a major factor in the crashes, that equivocation is not the judgment of the aviation world.

The final investigative report into the first crash in Indonesia that killed 189 people identified the reliance of the system on a single sensor and the way it activated repeatedly during the short flight as major contributing factors.

The preliminary report into the second crash that killed an additional 157 people in Ethiopia found that Boeing failed to properly assess the consequences of a failure of the system.

"There's no doubt MCAS was certainly causal in the accidents. A major cause," said John Cox, founder of Safety Operating Systems, an aviation safety consultancy. "It was clearly a flawed design."

Jim Hall, former chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board, called the Justice Department's questioning that the system played a major part in the accidents "extremely strange."

Jeff Guzzetti, former FAA and safety board investigator and now an aviation safety consultant, said "MCAS absolutely played a role in the accidents. There is no doubt."

And speaking almost two years ago on the sidelines of one of the last aviation conferences before covid shut down the world, top Boeing customer and chairman of Air Lease Corp. Steven Udvar-Hazy, a trained pilot, described how he had recently tested the system in a simulator after the accidents and made no equivocation in his judgment.

"Had there been no MCAS system, those planes wouldn't have crashed," Udvar-Hazy said. "Had there not been anything like that, all those people may still be alive."