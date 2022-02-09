Bryant storms back, tops Central

BRYANT -- Bryant Coach Brad Matthews was a little damp following Tuesday night's game against No. 9 Little Rock Central, but he had a perfectly good explanation for it.

Parris Atkins engineered a big second-half rally as Bryant stormed past the Lady Tigers 63-57 at Hornet Arena.

"This one feels pretty good," said Matthews, whose team doused him with water in the locker room after they had wiped out a 10-point halftime deficit to avenge a 55-50 loss they'd suffered to Central nearly a month ago. "In games like this, sometimes it just comes down to kids making shots. When those shots go in, sometimes the defense is better, the deflections are better, the rebounds are better.

"In the first half, we couldn't make shots.But in that second half, especially that third quarter, the girls made plays."

Those plays, especially when it came to forcing turnovers, not only gave Lady Hornets retribution against their league foes, but it also allowed them to pick up their second straight win over a ranked team. Bryant (13-7, 4-5 6A-Central) took care of No. 4 Fort Smith Northside 49-44 a week ago as well.

Atkins scored 18 of her game-high 25 points after halftime for the Lady Hornets, who were down 29-19 at intermission but outscored the Lady Tigers 44-28 in the second half after hitting 12 of 22 (54.5%) shots. The senior guard also added 8 rebounds, 5 steals and 5 assists. Brilynn Findley scored 12 points -- all in the second half -- and both Natalie Edmonson and Emileigh Muse had eight points.

Jordan Marshall scored 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds, and Aven Sasser followed with 13 points for Central (15-6, 4-4), which had 19 turnovers. Nine of the Lady Tigers' miscues came in the third quarter, many of which resulted in easy scoring opportunities for Bryant. Ashlyn Kimble added 11 points and Makayla Linwood ended with nine points.

The Lady Tigers operated from the outside for the better part of the first half, which led to their lead at the break. Six of Central's 10 field goals through two periods were three-pointers, with Kimble connecting on three of them. Linwood came off the bench to hit two three-pointers as well, including one from deep in the corner, to jumpstart a 10-0 run in the second quarter that helped Central build its cushion.

"[Central] shot it so well," Matthew explained. "They hit six threes in the first half, and I've got give them credit. It's tough to tell your kids to keep fighting and hang in there when every time a shot went up for them it went in."

Bryant, meanwhile, struggled to consistently make shots of any kind in the opening half and hit just 8 of 28 (28.5%). But the Lady Hornets heated up in third quarter and repeatedly forced turnovers before closing out the quarter on a 10-0 run to take a 47-40 lead into the fourth.

Central did cut Bryant's lead to 49-48 with less than five minutes left after a three-point play from Lillian Jackson, but Atkins responded with a basket moments later. She then came up with a steal and eventually drilled a three-pointer to swing the game back in the Lady Hornets' favor.

"Lauren Lain made a lot of plays at the top of our 1-3-1, and her teammates behind her took advantage of it," Matthews said. "Parris has played well all year, Brilynn came up big, Emileigh and Natalie were huge. We've got a good when we're playing the way we did in that second half.

"Any win in this league is big. We've just got to keep it up."

BOYS

BRYANT 50,

LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL 45

Gabe George hit the go-ahead three-pointer with 1:18 left as No. 10 Bryant (15-5, 8-1 6A-Central) came back to win and complete a regular-season sweep of Central (9-10, 2-4).

George finished with a team-high 15 points for the Hornets, who trailed 41-33 with 5:56 left before scoring 17 of the game's final 21 points. Landyn Newburn hit 4 of 4 free throws over the last 25 seconds to close it out. T.J. Lindsey added eight points and 16 rebounds, while Drake Fowler had 10 points for Bryant.

Annor Boateng finished with 21 points and 11 rebounds for the Tigers, who led 22-20 at halftime and 39-31 after three quarters. Luke Moore had eight points.