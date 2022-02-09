Campbell, Bentonville blitz Heritage with 3-pointers

ROGERS -- Ella Campbell made a 3-pointer from the corner then, seconds later, did the same thing from the other corner.

It was that kind of night for Campbell and the Bentonville Lady Tigers.

Bentonville connected on 12 3-pointers to blitz Rogers Heritage 60-43 Tuesday in 6A-West Conference action at the War Eagles gym. Campbell made seven 3-pointers and finished with 22 points. Abbey Kate Sanders had four 3-pointers and 18 points for the Lady Tigers (14-7, 6-3), who avenged a 64-53 defeat to Heritage on its home court Jan. 11. Jada Brown contributed 13 points while playing another strong all-around floor game.

With the win, Bentonville moved into a second-place tie with Rogers Heritage (15-7, 6-3). Easton Kimball and Carlee Casteel finished with 13 points each to lead the Lady War Eagles.

"I think we played our best complete game of the year," Bentonville coach Tom Halbmaier said. "Ella came in and played well and Abbey Kate played really well. Sam Rhuda did a good job defensively on Kimball, who is an excellent player, and Jada played the best in distributing the basketball and with her rebounding and defense. I couldn't be more please and proud for the kids."

Bentonville made eight 3-pointers in the first half to take a 38-29 lead. Campbell had the hottest hand with 13 points on four 3-pointers and a free throw. She added three 3-pointers in the third quarter when Bentonville outscored Heritage 15-6. She then swished a seventh 3-pointer before leaving the court in front a small crowd of Bentonville fans who cheered her effort.

"Getting in the gym helped me prepare for this game," said Campbell, who also made seven 3-pointers against Greenwood earlier this season. "I've been in a shooting slump, so getting in the gym and working on my shot really helped."

Heritage, which trailed by 12 points in the second quarter, went on a run to cut its deficit to 30-27 after driving bank shot from Corshia. But Bentonville regained control behind Sanders and Campbell, who combined for eight points to push the Bentonville lead to 38-27 late in the second quarter.

Bentonville continued to pull away by outscoring Heritage 15-6 in the third quarter.