Capitol & Scott: The Great Delta Divide

In 2021, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporter Stephen Simpson won a grant from the University of Southern California’s Center for Health Journalism to work on a series about health disparities in the Arkansas Delta.

In his six-part series, called the Great Delta Divide, Simpson explores a number of issues in a region that was once an economic powerhouse in the American South. Such issues include mental health, population declines, access to healthcare and the impact of the pandemic.

On this episode of Capitol & Scott, Simpson discusses his reporting and what the future looks like for those who continue to call the Arkansas Delta their home.

[Background reading: Stephen Simpson's six-part series, The Great Delta Divide » arkansasonline.com/delta-divide/]

[SURVEY: Let us know what topics you would like to hear about in future episodes » arkansasonline.com/capitol-and-scott/]



