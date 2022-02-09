Simmons fills 2 executive posts

Simmons Bank has named Lisa Brumley as the new senior vice president, Medical & Professional Market executive for the Little Rock market, and Tiffany Barger as vice president of Medical & Professional Banking for Central Arkansas markets.

Brumley is a veteran banker with a career focus on private banking for more than 25 years. She will oversee the efforts in Little Rock to deliver Simmons’ products to clients primarily in the medical and professional community. An Oklahoma native, Brumley attended Southeastern Oklahoma State University and has resided in Arkansas since 1992, according to a news release.

Barger has experience in mortgage lending and private banking, with more than 15 years in the industry. She will serve medical professionals and business executives with a variety of needs, including personal banking as well as consumer and mortgage lending. Barger earned a bachelor’s degree in business finance at the University of Central Arkansas, according to the release.

Gibson to lead UA System trustees

C.C. “Cliff” Gibson III of Monticello will serve as chairman of the board of trustees for the University of Arkansas System in the upcoming year. The board elected new officers at its Jan. 26-27 meeting.

Stephen Broughton, M.D., of Pine Bluff served as chairman in the final year of his 10-year term as a trustee. Trustees are appointed by the governor, according to a news release.

Gibson, other officers and members of a new slate of board committees appointed by Gibson will start their new roles March 1. The trustees also voted for Morril Harriman to serve as vice chairman; Ted Dickey to serve as secretary; and Kelly Eichler to serve as assistant secretary.

Morgan gets top role on club’s board

Shannon Morgan is the new president of the board of directors for the Boys and Girls Club of Jefferson County. Morgan joined the board in 2014 as treasurer, according to a news release.

Morgan is an administrative officer and secretary to the board of the Simmons First Foundation. She first encountered the Boys and Girls Club when it was awarded the inaugural grant from the foundation.

“From there, she was presented an opportunity to join the board with other professionals from Pine Bluff and Jefferson County to make a difference in a child’s life and to help them realize their potential to be caring and responsible citizens. Shannon gladly accepted the call,” according to the release. “You will often find Shannon volunteering and interacting at club events and fundraisers, leading safety committee meetings and providing extra help when needed.” Morgan is a member of the Jefferson County Young Professionals Network, chairman of the Jefferson County Relay for Life, and publicity chairman for St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Group names Goodwin as president

Vonysha Goodwin is the new president of the Alumni and Friends Association for the Boys and Girls Club of Jefferson County. She is the Jefferson County treasurer and worked in the office for 17 years before being elected, according to a news release.

Goodwin joined the Boys and Girls Club board of directors in 2017 as a general member and was elected treasurer in 2018, vice president in 2019, and president in 2020-2021.

As a child, she attended the Boys and Girls Club and was eager to give back to the organization that positively affected her life. She is married to Quentin, and together they have three children — Ketrin, Quiana and Kiara, who all attended the club, according to the release.

Goodwin is a member of Canaan Christian Center, Arkansas Treasurer’s Association, Jefferson County Democratic Women, Democratic Central Committee, and NAACP; is chief financial officer for D’Andre Seals Outreach Project; is a board member for the Lighthouse Academy of Pine Bluff; and is a member of Delta Omega Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., where she is treasurer.



