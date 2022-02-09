Conway bank acquires loan portfolio

Home BancShares Inc. announced it has purchased a $238 million loan portfolio focused on marine-based borrowing from LendingClub Bank of Lehi, Utah.

The acquisition, announced Monday after the stock market closed, is projected to boost Home's net income and earnings per share.

The loan portfolio will be part of the Shore Premier Finance (SPF) division of Centennial Bank, which is a subsidiary of Conway-based Home BancShares. SPF will service the portfolio and will be responsible for originating new loans.

"The marine business has continued to be a strong segment for Centennial Bank," John Allison, Home's chairman, chief executive officer and president, said in a news release Monday announcing the deal. "This opportunity allows us to acquire a quality portfolio that complements our marine finance division."

Banking analysts at Stephens Inc. noted the acquisition is a good fit that will add about $7.5 million in net income to Home BancShares and about 4 cents in earnings per share on an annualized basis. "The deal adds scale to an existing expertise and will deploy a small portion of [Home BancShares'] excess liquidity and capital," the Stephens report said.

SPF is a specialized marine lending division of Centennial with a national platform for dealership floor plan and consumer boat and yacht loans. The acquisition boosts the division's total loans receivable to about $1.13 billion, the company said.

"I am particularly pleased with the acquisition of this consumer marine portfolio," SPF President John Marshall said in the statement. "Our due diligence has revealed that the credit metrics for each loan in this pool will further enhance the Shore Premier Finance portfolio and should offer very similar asset performance. The growth helps to scale our business, increase our bottom-line contribution and smooth out pandemic production swings."

At the end of 2021, Home BancShares had total loans receivable of $9.84 billion, down from $11.2 billion over the same period a year ago.

The Stephens analysis notes that SPF will represent about 8.4% of Home BancShares, including the pending transaction of Happy Bancshares of Texas, a deal that is expected to close by the end of March. With Happy on board, Home BancShares will have total assets of nearly $25 billion.

The bank has been expanding its marine lending efforts since 2018, when it acquired SPF from Union Bank & Trust of Richmond, Va. Then Home added another $405 million in loans when it purchased LH-Finance of Bridgeport, Conn., in 2020.

Centennial Bank has more than 150 branches in Arkansas, Alabama and Florida and one in New York City.

Shares of Home BancShares rose 65 cents, or 2.7%, to close Tuesday at $24.44. The shares have traded between $20.69 and 29.76 in the last 12 months.