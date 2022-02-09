Council looks for way to answer more calls

Because of the abundance of calls received daily by Pine Bluff city council members, Council Member Bruce Lockett presented a solution to the Administration Committee, chaired by council member Lloyd Holcomb Jr., that he felt would help resolve those issues.

A proposed ordinance, sponsored by Lockett, would create a “legislative administrative clerk” and an intern position within the City Clerk’s office to assist the city council.

Locket said the ordinance is an attempt to get some help for council members who need assistance doing research related to city government.

“The reason I am doing this is that I am getting so weary of people blaming the city council for what is or what is not going on with issues related to a variety of issues,” he said. “I don’t think it’s fair for people to dump on us when we don’t have anybody in city government that actively acts on our behalf.” Lockett said the person in this new position would address resolution and ordinance issues, something that takes a lot of time for council members who have full-time jobs.

“We need some help,” said Lockett. “We don’t have the ability to concentrate on city business 24 hours a day. This is an attempt to get us some help, and I believe we can find the funds to fund these positions.” Council Member Joni Alexander said she shared the same frustration with the number of calls she gets but said input from the rest of the council should be heard before creating such a position.

“The biggest issue is that there is no connection or or- ganization at city hall,” said Alexander, who suggested the secretaries downstairs could be assigned additional duties.

Council Member Ste- ven Mays said he returns 100 percent of the calls that he receives and expects the problems to be taken care of when he contacts depart- ment heads. He said having someone to track the calls and make follow-up phone calls would help.

“We have to look at this from a financial standpoint,” said Mayor Shirley Washing- ton. “We are going to have to monitor our budget very closely as we move forward, especially into 2023.”

Washington said raises that were given to first respond- ers came from unused salary positions, but in 2023, that money is going to have to be found in new tax dollars. The city clerk also received a sal- ary increase, approved during Monday’s city council meet- ing, from $62,490 to $81,064 a year, which will bring her sal- ary up to what city clerk’s are making in several Arkansas cities of the first class.

“We can’t continue to add new positions,” continued Washington. “Actually, we need to be looking at reduc- ing some unneeded positions, looking at effectiveness and efficiencies of jobs as needed.”

Washington said the city was not at a point in its budget to be adding new positions.

“I would feel very rained upon if we shoot down this position and we continue to create positions in parks and rec and other parts of the city,” said Lockett, who suggested the mayor implement a hiring freeze.

Council Member Glen Brown Jr. said a hiring freeze would not be doable at the moment.

During Monday’s council meeting, the council approved a resolution for the mayor to release M&J Golf Enterpris- es, Michael A. Wilson and Jamie D. Wilson from a lease, approved in 2016, to operate Harbor Oaks Golf Course.

A flood in 2019 caused sig- nificant damage to the prem- ises, including the loss of the irrigation system, and the high water rendered the clubhouse and restaurant unusable.

According to the release agreement, the company could not financially sustain the operation. And because of the reputation the golf course had as one of the top courses in Arkansas, Washington said she saw it to be to the city’s advantage to operate the golf course under Parks and Rec- reation Department.

Lockett expressed his dis- pleasure with the move, say- ing it appeared that the plan for the golf course was more important than his request for help. He also wanted to look into how the city’s $3.3 mil- lion carryover budget would be used.

Holcomb made a motion to send Lockett’s proposed or- dinance for council assistance to the full council with a “do not pass,” which was second- ed by Alexander.

To compromise, Alexan- der suggested the city look into technology that could interconnect the different city departments and consider as- signing more duties to the va- cant front desk position once it is filled.

To assist with what those job duties would look like, council members were asked to submit the job functions for the position, with the under- standing the position would be put on the agenda for dis- cussion at the next meeting.



















































