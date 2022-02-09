Crashes on roadways in state leave 5 people dead, 4 injured

Five people were killed and four injured in wrecks on Arkansas roads between Saturday and Tuesday, according to Arkansas State Police preliminary reports.

Cathy Barnett, 61, of Rogers died early Monday from injuries suffered in a crash just before 6 p.m. Saturday on Arkansas 12 in Bentonville.

Barnett was eastbound on the highway when her 2015 Chrysler 200 struck the left side of a 2021 Tesla making a turn from the northbound lane of Winsted Road.

Barnett was taken to a hospital, but her injuries proved fatal.

Mecedric McFadden Jr., 19, of Mineral Springs was killed in a collision shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 67 near Fulton in Miller County.

McFadden was behind the wheel of a 2009 Ford Focus in the westbound lane when it crossed into the opposite lane of traffic and hit the front driver's side of a 2019 Ford F250.

McFadden was killed and two passengers in the Focus, 20-year-old Dayla Dancer of Garland, Texas, and 39-year-old Mecedric McFadden Sr., of Little Rock, were injured, as was an unidentified juvenile in the other truck.

The weather was clear, and the pavement was dry in both crashes, the reports state.

Paul Brungardt, 50, of Cave Springs died just before 9 p.m. Saturday when he lost control of his vehicle on Interstate 49 near Springdale and was struck by a tractor-trailer truck.

Brungardt was traveling up the on-ramp near mile marker 72 on I-49 northbound when he lost control of his 2004 Jeep and it went spinning onto the interstate. It was in the center lane facing south when a northbound Kenworth truck hit it head-on.

The weather was clear, but the pavement was icy at the time of the crash, the report states.

James Fears, 34, of Paragould died in a single-vehicle wreck just after 7 p.m. Sunday on Arkansas 358 in rural Greene County.

Fears was westbound on the highway and exiting a curve when his 2000 Ford left the roadway. Fears overcorrected, causing the vehicle to rotate counter-clockwise, leaving the road and flipping over, ejecting Fears from the vehicle, a report says.

The weather was clear, but the pavement was icy at the time of the crash, troopers noted in the report.

On Tuesday, an unidentified minor was killed in a single-vehicle crash just before 8 a.m. on U.S. 278 in rural Calhoun County.

Mi'Corrie Lindsey, 18, of Hampton was driving east on the highway in a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer when the vehicle left the road and struck a tree on the passenger side, resulting in the death of the juvenile, according to the report. Lindsey was injured in the crash and taken to a hospital for treatment, the report says.

The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the wreck, troopers reported.