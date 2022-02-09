Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Deputies release name of Pulaski County shooting victim

by Grant Lancaster | Today at 8:07 p.m.
FILE - A Pulaski County sheriff's office vehicle is shown in this file photo.

The Pulaski County sheriff's office released the name of a Tuesday afternoon shooting victim on Wednesday.

Jimmie Hadley, 54, of College Station was found shot Tuesday afternoon, according to a news release. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

Deputies arrived at 4305 W. Line St., about 3 miles east-southeast of the Interstate 30/Interstate 440 interchange, at around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in response to a report of a shooting. They found Hadley suffering from a gunshot wound.

Deputies administered CPR, but Hadley died before an ambulance arrived. He had been found on the floor by a family member who stopped in to check on him, the report stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT