Deputies release name of Pulaski County shooting victim

The Pulaski County sheriff's office released the name of a Tuesday afternoon shooting victim on Wednesday.

Jimmie Hadley, 54, of College Station was found shot Tuesday afternoon, according to a news release. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

Deputies arrived at 4305 W. Line St., about 3 miles east-southeast of the Interstate 30/Interstate 440 interchange, at around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in response to a report of a shooting. They found Hadley suffering from a gunshot wound.

Deputies administered CPR, but Hadley died before an ambulance arrived. He had been found on the floor by a family member who stopped in to check on him, the report stated.