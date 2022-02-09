E-vehicle charger plant set for Tennessee site

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- An Australian electric vehicle charging company will establish its first U.S. manufacturing facility in Tennessee, an announcement that President Joe Biden on Tuesday hailed as being a result of the federal government's effort to build a national network of electric vehicle chargers.

Tritium is expected to produce up to 30,000 charging stations a year and create 500 new jobs over the next five years at the new facility based in Lebanon, about 30 miles east of Nashville.

Biden praised the Tritium announcement in remarks at the White House, saying the Tennessee-produced charging stations will be a reflection of the bipartisan infrastructure deal, which provides $7.5 billion in federal grants to build a network of charging stations.

"It's going to create more than 500 good-paying jobs in Tennessee, but it's going to deliver greater dignity and a little more breathing room to workers and their families," Biden said.

Tritium Chief Executive Officer Jane Hunter said Biden's investments in electric vehicles led the company "to pivot and change our global manufacturing strategy."

The company's stock price jumped almost 40% on Tuesday.

Ford Motor Cop. and South Korean battery maker SK Innovation said in September they will spend $5.6 billion to build a factory to produce electric F-Series pickups near Memphis. The project, located near the small town of Stanton in rural Haywood County, is expected to create about 5,800 new jobs by 2025.

"Tennessee is at the forefront of the electric vehicle evolution, and we are proud to have another global company join the roster of companies that support this thriving industry in our state," Tennessee Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe said in a statement.

Information for this article was contributed by Josh Boak of The Associated Press.