ESPN networks to show 8 Arkansas baseball games in '22

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has eight baseball games scheduled to be played on TV networks in 2022, and most of the Razorbacks’ other games will be available via online streams.

ESPN announced its college baseball broadcast schedule Wednesday, which includes six Arkansas games on SEC Network and two home games against Ole Miss on ESPN2.

The No. 4 Razorbacks are scheduled to play their first televised game on March 26 at Missouri on SEC Network.

Arkansas is also scheduled to play games against No. 2 Mississippi State, No. 10 Florida, No. 7 LSU, Texas A&M and Auburn on SEC Network.

The final two games of the Ole Miss series will be televised on ESPN2 on April 30 and May 1. The Rebels are ranked sixth in the preseason.

None of the Razorbacks' scheduled home games against No. 2 Vanderbilt in May are scheduled to be televised by a network, but will be streamed.

All of Arkansas’ on-campus games will be streamed on SEC Network-Plus, beginning with a three-game series against Illinois State on Feb. 18-20. All games played on other SEC campuses will also be streamed on SEC Network-Plus.

There will once again be no viewing option for the Razorbacks’ game in North Little Rock, which is scheduled for April 26 against Central Arkansas.

FloSports, a subscription streaming service, will broadcast Arkansas’ games against Indiana, Stanford and Louisiana-Lafayette at the Round Rock Classic on Feb. 25-27.

Cox Communications will stream the Razorbacks’ March 23 game against Nebraska-Omaha at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City. The stream will be located at yurview.com.

Network Schedule

March 26 — at Missouri, SEC Network, 2 p.m.

April 1 — Mississippi State, SEC Network, 6 p.m.

April 7 — at Florida, 6 p.m., SEC Network

April 15 — LSU, 6 p.m., SEC Network

April 22 — at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network

April 30 — Ole Miss, 7 p.m., ESPN2

May 1 — Ole Miss, 1 p.m., ESPN2

May 7 — at Auburn, 4:30 p.m., SEC Network