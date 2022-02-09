EU resuming aid to Burundi City's uprooted put at 100,000

City's uprooted

put at 100,000

The Associated Press

CAIRO -- A yearlong battle over the strategic Yemeni city of Marib has displaced about 100,000 people, the international charity group Oxfam said Tuesday.

The stark warning underscored how the fighting over Marib has worsened an already dire humanitarian situation of the displaced, many of whom have fled from fighting multiple times in war-wrecked Yemen, Oxfam said.

Yemen's Iranian-backed Houthi rebels launched an offensive in February last year to capture Marib, sweeping through the surrounding province -- also named Marib -- to reach the city's outskirts, with the aim of completing their control of Yemen's north.

However, their efforts collapsed this year when Yemeni government forces, supported by airstrikes from the Saudi-led coalition, and their Emirati-backed allies known as Giants Brigades pushed back, retaking large swaths around the city, including the province's second-largest district.

"Ordinary people who have sought refuge in a place once described as an oasis of calm have become collateral damage in a protracted conflict," said Muhsin Siddiquey, Oxfam's director in Yemen.

The group said at least 43 airstrikes hit civilian targets in the province, including houses and farms, in January. Land mines, improvised explosive devices and shelling also targeted civilians in Marib. Eight people were killed by land mines in January alone, compared with five over the past year, Oxfam said.

"Children have been killed while tending farm animals, and even gathering firewood can be deadly. I am particularly worried by reports that records are not kept of where land mines are," Siddiquey said.

The province of Marib has hosted about 1 million displaced -- a quarter of the total -- with 80% of them women and children, according to the United Nations. Local authorities put the Marib figure at around 2 million.

The war in Yemen -- the Arab world's poorest country -- began in 2014, when the Houthis took the capital, Sanaa, and much of northern Yemen, forcing the government to flee to the south, then into exile in Saudi Arabia.

The conflict has since become a regional proxy war that has killed tens of thousands of people, both fighters and civilians, and spawned the world's worst humanitarian crisis.