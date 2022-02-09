Former Baxter County sheriff's office employee charged with unemployment fraud, authorities say

A former secretary for the Baxter County sheriff’s office arrested Tuesday is accused of committing unemployment fraud, authorities said.

Michelle Dawn Hood, 52, of Norfork surrendered to authorities Tuesday afternoon, according to a news release from the Baxter County sheriff’s office.

The investigation was initiated after the Baxter County government had been notified Hood received unemployment benefits charged against the county, the release states.

At the time Hood applied for and received the benefits, she was employed full-time by the sheriff’s office and had no loss of income, deputies said.

According to the release, Hood received $30,762 in unemployment benefits from 2020 through May 2021.

Arkansas Workforce Services was informed in July 2020 that the unemployment charges were fraudulent, the release states.

On May 28, 2021, Hood was placed on indefinite unpaid suspension of employment, authorities said. She was terminated on June 4, 2021, according to the release.

A case file was turned over to state police to pursue further and a warrant for her arrest was issued January 26, 2022, the release states.

Hood was booked into the Baxter County jail on one count of theft of public benefits, and later released on $2,500 bond, authorities said.