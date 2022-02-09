Free-throw prowess propels Blue Devils

5A-EAST BOYS

WEST MEMPHIS 68, SEARCY 57

SEARCY -- The West Memphis boys struggled from the free-throw line for 3 1/2 quarters, but hit them down the stretch in a 68-57 win over Searcy.

West Memphis (13-7, 5-3 5A-East) made just 3 of its first 12 free-throw attempts. But as they attempted to protect a slim lead in the fourth quarter, the Blue Devils made 9 of their final 10 to preserve the victory.

Paced by nine first-quarter points from senior Kearrius Townsend, the Blue Devils led wire-to-wire. Townsend led all scorers with 20 points.

West Memphis slogged to a 32-28 halftime lead and got a tip-in at the third-quarter buzzer from Kam Barnes, who finished 15 points, to keep the Blue Devils narrowly in front, 46-42 heading into the fourth quarter.

Townsend made a nifty spin move with 5:35 to play to give the visitors some breathing room at 51-42, and that's when the Blue Devils' free-throw shooting fortunes took a turn for the better.

They made nine straight in the final four minutes before missing on the final attempt with the game already in hand.

Senior point guard D.J. Barrett, who has won two games for West Memphis this season at the free-throw line inside the final 5 seconds, hit all four of his attempts in the final 1:11.

West Memphis also turned in a solid defensive effort in the second half. Searcy (12-10, 3-5) got a combined 31 points from Isaiah Carlos and Cameron Hicks in a 50-41 loss at West Memphis last month.

On Tuesday night, the Blue Devils held the duo to 19 points.

Two West Memphis players came off the bench to score in double figures as Kobe Williams had 11 points and Johnny "Chico" Washington added 10.

GIRLS

WEST MEMPHIS 65, SEARCY 41

West Memphis started slow, but used a torrid end to the third quarter to vanquish Searcy.

The Lady Devils (13-6, 6-2 5A-East) had trouble putting a hot-shooting Searcy team away in the first half. The Lady Lions (2-18, 0-8) took a 73-27 thumping at West Memphis earlier this season and started that game down 20-2.

This time, however, Searcy Eva Roberts and Keke Turner hit their mid-range shots early and stayed within earshot of West Memphis.

West Memphis led 28-18 at halftime, but the Lady Lions sliced that lead to 36-29 with 1:57 left in the third quarter.

But a 3-pointer by freshman Alaiyah Price ignited a 13-0 Lady Devil flurry that bled over into the fourth quarter.

With 44 seconds to play in the third quarter, Price's older sister, Aniyah, swished two free throws to make it 41-29. That's when West Memphis' leading scorer, junior point guard Janiyah Tucker, took over for the next two minutes.

Tucker took her defender off the dribble on successive trips down the floor and pulled up to hit a mid-range jumper.

Tucker hit another 15-footer with 6:38 to play in the fourth quarter to cap the 13-0 run and make it 49-29 Lady Devils.

West Memphis' largest lead before the final horn came on a hustle play by Clemiish Prackett, who corralled a wild pass from Tucker to save it from going out of bounds. She found an open lane and scored in traffic for a 60-38 advantage.

Aniyah Price, who was 5 for 7 from three-point range on the night, led all scorers with 27 points while Tucker added 17. Prackett added 12 points and 6 rebounds. Freshman Tyra Taylor was the game's leading rebounder with 12.

The Lady Devils took good care of the ball, turning it over a season-low seven times.