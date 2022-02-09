French sputter in bid to calm Ukraine fears

MOSCOW -- Efforts by French President Emmanuel Macron to defuse the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine yielded little visible progress Tuesday, as he hopped from Moscow to Kyiv to Berlin with no tangible assurance that tensions would ease.

Macron has cast himself as a European man of action against the Kremlin's demands to rework Europe's security architecture and to keep Ukraine firmly in Russia's orbit. His meetings with Russian, Ukrainian, German and Polish leaders starting Monday were intended to calm the threat of war.

But even as Macron expressed cautious optimism Tuesday that a path toward deescalation could be found, the Russian navy sailed a detachment of warships into the Black Sea, undercutting his diplomacy and presenting the latest threat against Ukraine. The six large landing ships will take part in an exercise, the navy said, a cover the Russian military has used in the past before invasions.

"No one is naive," Macron said in a news conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after Tuesday's talks. "I don't think we can settle this crisis with a few hours of discussion." He expressed his belief that there are "specific, practical solutions that will allow us to move forward," but he offered no details.





The Kremlin on Tuesday rebuffed the idea that Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin had made meaningful progress in their talks Monday. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov rejected reports that the two had reached any agreement to deescalate, suggesting that it was the United States, not France, that had standing to negotiate such a deal.

"In the current situation, Moscow and Paris could not make a deal. France is an EU [European Union] and NATO member," he said. "France is not leading NATO."

Peskov declined to comment on the report about new maneuvers.

As Russia rejects the prospect of NATO's expansion and amplifies Western alarm with its military buildup on Ukraine's borders, Macron is seeking an ambitious new path to meet the security needs of Europe, Russia, Ukraine and other states while trying to build trust and identify potential compromises.

"In the coming days, months we need to do everything necessary together, in order that we, with the help of new mechanisms that guarantee security, would be able to provide guarantees and receive ... a significant deescalation and a significant strengthening of security," Macron said.

Although Macron and Putin failed to defuse the crisis, French officials told journalists there was hope for a structured dialogue with Russia on collective security, and they portrayed Putin as willing to discuss deescalation.

Macron said the only way to stabilize the region was to end an eight-year war between Ukraine and Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine through a stalled 2015 peace deal known as the Minsk agreement.

Putin has accused Ukraine of failing to implement the deal, while Zelenskyy and other Ukrainian officials have warned that implementing it on Russia's terms would ignite protests and could destabilize the country.

Macron said both sides need to implement the deal, and that Putin and Zelenskyy both agreed to continue doing so. He said a meeting of political advisers on the Minsk peace process would take place in Berlin on Thursday, including representatives of Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France.

But there was little sign that Putin would accept a reboot of a 7-year-old diplomatic deal as enough of a victory to send his troops home. NATO diplomats, speaking on condition of anonymity to talk frankly about internal strategic discussions, said they worried Putin's demands -- Russia also has called for the alliance to cease all military activity in the region -- were so expansive that there was little or no room for a compromise that all sides would find acceptable.

LEADERS REACT

Ukraine's Zelenskyy said it was the first time a French president had visited his country in 24 years, and he described Tuesday's talks as "substantive and very productive."

Zelenskyy said he viewed the upcoming Berlin meeting positively, although he did not yet see an indication that Russia was willing to end its occupation of Crimea, the peninsula that Russia seized in a 2014 invasion, and pull Russian troops from the eastern Ukraine region known as Donbas. Ukraine has said that a Russian withdrawal is a prerequisite for any deal.

Kremlin spokesman Peskov said Tuesday that deescalation of the crisis was "urgently needed, because tension is growing day by day." But he complained that the United States and NATO continue to brush off Russia's security demands.

"On the fundamental points, unfortunately, we did not receive a response. Therefore, this topic remains open in the full sense of the word and remains the most important for us," Peskov told reporters. "But so far, of course, we can't say that any real solutions are being probed. We do not feel or see the willingness of our Western partners to take our concerns into account."

He accused the West of ramping up tensions by sending planeloads of arms and ammunition to Ukraine.

The passage of the Russian warships through the Bosporus Strait and into the Black Sea on Tuesday was another looming element of the vast military buildup near Ukraine. The six landing ships are typically used for unloading troops, vehicles and materiel onto land. Some of them took part in Russia's invasion of Georgia in 2008.

The Russian navy said in a statement they were intended for use in an exercise that would work out how "to counter military threats to the Russian Federation from sea and ocean directions," but once in the Black Sea they will be within range of Ukraine's long southern coastline.

After the meeting with Macron on Monday, Putin offered warmer words than he has in the past for other Western proposals, but he gave no sign that he planned to back down and end the crisis any time soon.

"I think it's entirely likely that some of his ideas and suggestions, even if it's probably too early to talk about them, could become part of the basis for our next joint steps," he said.

But he also warned of war with NATO if Ukraine joins the alliance and did not rule out an invasion, though the Kremlin has insisted it has no plans for one.

President Joe Biden has said any prospect of Ukraine entering NATO "in the near term is not very likely," but he and other alliance members and NATO itself refuse to rule out Ukraine's future entry.

TROOPS MASSED

Russia has massed more than 100,000 troops and equipment near Ukraine's border, positioning them for what U.S. officials warn could be the largest military land offensive in Europe since World War II.

Peskov said Russian forces massed in Belarus for a major joint military exercise beginning Thursday would leave the country later this month at the end of the event, echoing comments last month from Belarusian military commanders. Western officials see these troop movements as particularly worrisome, as they put Russian forces within reach of Ukraine's capital, Kyiv.

U.S. officials are concerned that the exercise could be used as part of a multipronged invasion. The maneuvers involve Russian troops and equipment that have traveled more than 6,000 miles to Belarus and the deployment of advanced missile systems, fighter planes and bombers.

Biden on Monday upped the ante after talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, declaring that the Nord Stream 2 project designed to send gas from Russia to Germany would be abandoned if Moscow again sends forces into Ukraine.

Scholz is set to travel to Kyiv next Monday and to Moscow a day later.

Biden hosted Scholz at the White House as Western allies attempt to present a unified front. Scholz has faced criticism at home and abroad that he hasn't done enough to address the crisis, supplying Kyiv with helmets as other NATO allies send troops and military equipment. The German leader said Monday that his country was "absolutely united" with the United States and other NATO allies and that "we will not be taking different steps."

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, visiting the front line in eastern Ukraine's Donbas region, said she wanted "to get an impression of what it means that we still have war in the middle of Europe."

Despite criticism for its lack of military aid, Germany has given Ukraine more than $2 billion since 2014, part of which is helping those displaced by fighting.

Meanwhile, an influential separatist commander in Ukraine's contested eastern territories reportedly urged Russia to send 30,000 reinforcements to bolster rebel forces. Alexander Khodakovsky said the separatists have 30,000 fighters of their own but that only 10,000 are fit for front-line duties.

"We need to have at least 40,000, but 40,000 with automatic rifles on the front line," he told Reuters.

Information for this article was contributed by Robyn Dixon, Rick Noack, Rachel Pannett, Michael Birnbaum, David L. Stern, Missy Ryan and Paul Sonne of The Washington Post; by Michael Schwirtz and Ivan Nechepurenko of The New York Times; and by Sylvie Corbet, Dasha Litvinova, Jill Lawless, Yuras Karmanau, Ellen Knickmeyer, Stephen McGrath and Frank Jordans of The Associated Press.