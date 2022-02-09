Fulfer wins special election

Republican Colby Fulfer of Springdale won Tuesday’s special election to fill the vacant state Senate District 7 seat by a margin of 34 votes out of 4,030 cast, fending off the first Democratic challenger to contest the seat since 2012.

Democrat Lisa Parks of Tontitown was the last of Fulfer’s five challengers left standing. She won her Democratic primary against Derek Van Voast of Springdale on Dec. 14. Fulfer faced three opponents in his Republican primary the same day. He won the Republican nomination in a runoff election Jan. 11.

Final though unofficial results show:

Fulfer . . . . . . . . . . .2,032 (50.4%) Parks . . . . . . . . . . .1,998 (49.6%)

“The first thing is to congratulate Lisa Parks,” Fulfer said Tuesday. “She did a fantastic job, and we ran a clean race.”

The last Democrat to run in the district before Parks got 35% of the vote.

“She ran a great race, and her county committee and others worked very hard for her,” Fulfer said. “They made us feel like we were in an uphill battle.”

Fulfer’s campaign spent more to win the Republican nomination than it did to defeat Parks, campaign finance records show. His campaign spent $15,097 in January, which includes some spending in the runoff. This compares to $45,110 spent before January for a total of $60,207, records show. Parks’ campaign priorities were the opposite, spending $63,723 overall with $48,808 of it in January.

Fulfer replaces former Sen. Lance Eads, R-Spring-dale, who resigned Oct. 28 to take a job with a lobbying firm. Fulfer will fill the remainder of Eads’ term, which ends in January. Fulfer will be eligible to seek reelection.

District 7 includes most of Springdale and Johnson plus southern Tontitown, all of Elkins and Goshen and parts of Fayetteville. The district stretches to the eastern border of Washington County and touches the northern and southern county lines.

Fulfer said Tuesday he has not yet decided whether to run for reelection to a full Senate term in November. Filing for the next regular term begins Feb. 22 and ends March 1. If Fulfer runs for reelection, it will be in a geographically smaller district concentrated in Springdale. Legislative district lines are redrawn after each U.S. census to equalize population. Fulfer now resides in the new Senate District 31.

State Rep. Clint Penzo, R-Springdale, announced for District 31 on Tuesday, setting up a Republican primary if Fulfer runs for reelection. Penzo was ineligible to run in the special election because state law forbids sitting lawmakers from running for another office before their regular term ends.

The last contest between a Republican and a Democrat in District 7 was in the 2012 general election. Republican nominee Rep. Jon Woods of Springdale won that race with 65% of the vote against Democratic nominee Diana Gonzales Worthen of Fayetteville. Woods is currently serving an 18-year federal prison sentence for taking kickbacks in return for state grants he helped arrange while serving in the Legislature.

Woods dropped out of his 2016 reelection bid before he was indicted for fraud. Eads, a state representative at the time, replaced him after winning the Republican primary that year. That same year, Penzo took Eads’ place in the House after winning a Republican primary and runoff.

The state has 35 Senate districts. State senators serve four-year terms and receive base salaries of $44,357. They also receive per diem and reimbursement for expenses.

Doug Thompson can be reached by email at dthompson@nwadg. com or on Twitter @NWADoug.



