Greenwood to get new city ward boundaries after most recent U.S. census





GREENWOOD -- Changes to the ward boundaries in Sebastian County's second-largest city were approved to accommodate an overall increase in population per the 2020 census, as well as protection from possible legal action.

The Greenwood City Council voted 5-0 to adopt an ordinance redistricting the city's three wards to make them substantially equal in population at its meeting Monday.

Lance Terry, the city council member filling the Position 1 seat for Ward 2, was absent, according to City Clerk/Treasurer Sharla Derry. Each ward has two city council members representing them on the City Council for a total of six.

Tina Thompson, geographic information systems/911 administrator for the Western Arkansas Planning and Development District, presented the council three options the district devised for redistricting Greenwood's wards. Her presentation included maps showing new proposed boundaries for the wards.

The district found that the populations of the city's three existing wards were no longer within the required range of each other, according to Thompson. In addition, Ward 3 was split into two parts that weren't connected to one another.

"And the guidance that we received from the Arkansas Municipal League was that if someone wanted to challenge that not being contiguous and take it to court, they would win and the city would lose," Thompson said.

The current ward map on the City of Greenwood website shows a north-central portion of the city that includes the area east of North Daisy Street by Greenwood High School, as well as a couple of areas west of it, as being in Ward 3. This portion is surrounded on all sides by either Ward 2 or land outside the designated wards. The remainder of Ward 3 encompasses part of the city east of Arkansas 96 and north of East Center Street and Old Chismville Road.

All the redistricting options Thompson presented addressed the split by folding Ward 3's north-central part into Ward 2. However, Thompson said one of these options would have moved A.C. Brown, the Ward 3, Position 1 city council member, into Ward 2 while another would have kept Brown where he was, but create an imbalance in population between the three wards.

Thompson said Tuesday the first option would have created a vacancy in Brown's position on the City Council.

The council ultimately approved a third option with balanced ward populations, but a Ward 2 that looks "a little odd," according to Thompson. It also allowed Brown to stay in Ward 3.

The boundaries of the new Ward 1 mostly extend eastward from North Hester Cut Road over U.S. 71 and include the area south of West Center Street up to about the point where it becomes East Center Street, according to the new city ward map. It also includes certain areas to the north of West Center Street by West Denver Street, West Nashville Street, Full Moon Drive and Rockside Drive, as well as a southern section to the east of Solesbee Road that includes part of Brown Lane.

Ward 2, aside from the noncontiguous part of Ward 3, will encompass areas to the east and west of North Main Street outside of Valley Loop, with Ward 1 bordering it on the west by North Ulmer Road, Crooked Creek Road, West Center Street and West Denver Street, the map states. Ward 2 also has an area south of East Center Street and west of Mount Harmony Road.

The part of the ward Thompson described as "a little odd" is a small section east of Mount Harmony Road that includes the area north of Raymond E. Wells Drive and south of East Center Street, another area south of East Center Street that includes the area between Woodland Trail and South Oak Street, and an area north of East Center Street between Ridgecrest Drive, Whippoorwill Drive and Ware Road.

Ward 3, which borders Ward 2 to the east, will include parts of the city south of East Center Street, east of Raymond E. Wells Drive and north of Harmony Ridge Lane, as well as areas north of East Center Street and Old Chismville Road east of Arkansas 96, according to the map. Areas directly bordering Arkansas 96 are included in Ward 3 as well.

The new map also shows Ward 1 has a population of 3,082, Ward 2 has a population of 3,134 and Ward 3 has a population of 3,229.

Thompson said the Greenwood City Council has until Feb. 22 to file the redistricting ordinance and accompanying materials, meaning the new ward map and demographics reports for the new wards, with the Sebastian County Clerk.

Greenwood census population

Greenwood’s population grew from 8,952 to 9,516 between April 1, 2010, and April 1, 2020.

Source: U.S. Census Bureau