Gun-toting lawyers' suspension delayed UCLA sex-abuse lawsuit resolved

UCLA sex-abuse

lawsuit resolved

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES -- The University of California has agreed to pay $243.6 million to settle allegations that hundreds of women were sexually abused by a former UCLA gynecologist, lawyers and the university announced Tuesday.

The settlement was reached with the assistance of a private mediator after substantial litigation, the parties said in a statement.

Initial news of the settlement that did not include the specific amount had been announced Monday by some of the attorneys representing 203 women who said they were groped or otherwise abused by Dr. James Heaps over a 35-year career.

The lawsuit said that the university ignored decades of complaints and deliberately concealed abuse.

"The conduct alleged to have been committed by Heaps is reprehensible and contrary to the University's values," a UCLA statement said. "Our first and highest obligation will always be to the communities we serve, and we hope this settlement is one step toward providing healing and closure for the plaintiffs involved."

The University of California, Los Angeles, began investigating Heaps in 2017 and he retired the next year after the school declined to renew his contract. Heaps also was criminally charged last year with 21 counts of sexual offenses involving seven women. He has pleaded innocent and denied wrongdoing.

John C. Manly, one of the plaintiffs' attorneys, said University of California system regents made the decision to resolve the claims rather than "unnecessarily inflicting further damage upon these survivors" and it should be a model for other universities facing similar claims.

"This historic settlement allows these brave women to achieve their litigation goals of accountability and compensation, paving the path for their continued healing," Manly said in a statement.

The lawsuit was one of hundreds filed that allege abuse by Heaps. UCLA settled a similar lawsuit last year for $73 million.