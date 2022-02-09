Higgins makes All-SWAC

University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff outfielder Kacy Higgins was named to the Preseason All-Southwestern Athletic Conference baseball second team Tuesday.

Higgins ranked 10th in the SWAC last season in batting average at .351, connecting on 34 hits including five doubles and driving in 12 runs. The Pine Bluff High School graduate ranked 13th in stolen base attempts (7 for 10) and was selected to the HBCU All-Star team by Minority Baseball Prospect.

“Higgins is a phenomenal student-athlete with bat speed who can cover ground anywhere in the outfield for the Golden Lions,” according to a news release.

UA P B w i l l o p e n t h e season at the MLB Andre Dawson Classic in New Orleans, taking on the University of New Orleans on Feb. 18, Prairie View A&M University on Feb. 19 and Grambling State University on Feb. 20. The Prairie View and Grambling games will not count toward SWAC standings.













