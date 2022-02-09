Hogs' free throws pay off in victory

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas got to its bread and butter -- drawing fouls and getting to the free-throw line -- to overcome a massacre on the glass and hold off No. 1 Auburn for an 80-76 win in overtime on Tuesday.

The Razorbacks made just one field goal in the five-minute overtime, but it was a big one; JD Notae's three-pointer from the right wing at the 3:06 mark over Jabari Smith for a 69-68 Arkansas lead.

Arkansas made 11 of 14 free throws in the extra period after the game went into overtime at 66-66.

Strangely, a missed free throw turned into one of the biggest plays of overtime. Au'Diese Toney made his first free throw with 16 seconds remaining for a 79-76 Arkansas lead. He missed the second, but Jaylin Williams reached high and tipped the carom out of an Auburn player's hands and back to himself.

An Auburn player grabbed the ball to tie him up immediately, but the possession arrow favored the Razorbacks. The Tigers were forced to foul again and Notae went 1 of 2 from the line to provide the final score.

Auburn's Wendell Green, who missed a three-pointer at the regulation buzzer that would have won the game, also missed a three-point try with five seconds left. Williams threw an outlet to Davonte Davis, whose bounce off the rim and glass for a dunk apparently came just after the final horn.

Officials had no time to review whether that basket was good or not because Arkansas fans stormed the floor immediately after the final buzzer.

Arkansas made 26 of 32 free throws (81.3%), while Auburn struggled at the line (8 of 17), giving the Razorbacks an 18-point edge from the charity stripe.

Auburn's 47.1% free-throw shooting was its worst of the season.

The differential was big, but that's part of the Razorbacks' mode of operation. They ranked fourth in the country with 522 free throws attempted and also fourth with 385 free throws made entering the game.

Arkansas needed its free throw domination because Auburn won 22-12 in second-chance points, boosted by 24-11 edge in offensive rebounds.

"Auburn did a great job with offensive rebounds," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said. "They're long, they're strong they're tough."

Notae made 11 of 14 free throws, including 3 of 4 in overtime.

"Coach Muss stresses how important free throws are," Notae said on the Razorback Sports Network. "We do free throw shooting every day. And he told us today that free throws are going to be a big part of this win, so there it is."

Auburn center Walker Kessler had 8 offensive rebounds among his career-high 19 boards, while Devan Cambridge added 5 offensive rebounds.

Auburn controlled the glass in both halves, including a 31-15 edge in the first half, in which the Razorbacks got zero offensive rebounds. The Tigers held a 29-27 rebounding edge in the second half.