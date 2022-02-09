Homicide reported half-mile from state Capitol in Little Rock

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department were investigating a homicide about a half-mile northwest of the state Capitol on Wednesday evening, a department spokesman said.

Around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a location in the 1900 block of West Second Street, police spokesman Mark Edwards said.

The death of one person is being investigated as a homicide.

The victim's identity was not released as of Wednesday evening. Edwards said he could not immediately confirm the manner of death.