Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Homicide reported half-mile from state Capitol in Little Rock

by Grant Lancaster | Today at 7:54 p.m.
The lights of a police vehicle are shown in a June 24, 2021 AP file photo. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department were investigating a homicide about a half-mile northwest of the state Capitol on Wednesday evening, a department spokesman said.

Around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a location in the 1900 block of West Second Street, police spokesman Mark Edwards said.

The death of one person is being investigated as a homicide.

The victim's identity was not released as of Wednesday evening. Edwards said he could not immediately confirm the manner of death.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT