Happy birthday (Feb. 9): Life arranges to reflect your keen understanding of order. You'll be brilliant at customizing systems for yourself, and no disruption can knock you from your purpose. You know how, where and by whom you are needed and you'll show up strong, if not heroically.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): As for your ambition, you would broadcast it on a gigantic billboard if you could. In contrast, you are resistant to even whisper the question of your heart. It will be answered in unshared silence.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): If your feelings were a weather pattern, they would be a surprisingly predictable one this season. If moved to keep track of the data, you'll see it plain — or just feel the rhythm and settle into the dance.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): A smooth leader makes everyone feel calm and comfortable. A wrench in the timing, there will be an unsettling moment followed by a speedy recovery and restructuring.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): If your mind were a room, today it would be crammed full of furniture and visitors, bumping into one another in the tight quarters. Do a clearing process. You need mental space.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don't obsess over what others think about you. It's best to assume they don't — not true today, but it will allow you to relax into the moment and act naturally with confidence.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): People value what they pay attention to, and they pay attention to what they value. You'll be tuned into where the attention flows, and your eyes will be opened. Today features an "aha" moment, then a plan.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You make the world better by following your bliss. An exciting new interest will captivate your imagination. Let the excitement spill over. There's no area of life that can't be helped by this.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): When you're with people who support one another, you'll feel energized — a beautiful state of being. Think about what you like in the other person and this flow will be organic.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Your day-to-day contributions are so steady they could easily be taken for granted. You can pull attention to your contribution by holding it back.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): More love equals more happiness. This starts with the love you put out into the world. Tuned into your own behavior, just noticing will change your life for the better.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Your default mode is to make everyone around you comfortable. Focus on yourself for a change. The others will be at ease when you are at ease.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You'll gravitate to the creatively endowed. Self-sufficient people who don't rely on others for entertainment or happiness will be a joy to interact with, and life will improve when you can make this happen more often.

MOON OF THE MAGIC MIRROR

“Who is the fairest of them all?” asked Snow White’s evil stepmother, as if being queen wasn’t enough. The universe will accurately reflect on any vain question we want to ask. But choose your queries carefully during this lunar square to Jupiter because just like in the magic mirror of fairy tales, we’re likely to get the truth.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: “Is there a card in the Tarot deck that represents the planet Jupiter?”

A: Jupiter, the planet of good luck, is represented by The Wheel of Fortune card in the Tarot deck. Like Jupiter, The Wheel of Fortune represents expansion, promotion, increased wealth and opportunity. Of course, there is that old saying by Seneca, the Roman philosopher and statesman: “Luck is what happens when preparation meets opportunity.” In order for Jupiter’s or Fortune’s luck to shine on you, you must be ready to seize the chance when it presents itself. Astrology is great for helping you to strategize and make ready your plans. Most traditional Tarot decks show The Wheel of Fortune surrounded by four winged figures. This is a wink to Jupiter, which is said to be a “higher octave” of Mercury, who also wears wings. It’s also a reminder to get busy and strike when the iron’s hot so your dreams can take flight. Even reversed (upside down), The Wheel of Fortune card is beneficial, like Jupiter retrograde. It’s just that its powers are somewhat diminished, and the good things in life may take a little longer. Wait for the next turn of the wheel and see what a new season brings.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Carole King is one of the great treasures of American pop music. This prolific singer/songwriter has had seven top 10 albums, including the iconic “Tapestry,” which spent nearly six years on the Billboard Top 200 chart. Her sun, Mercury and Venus in musical Aquarius is accented nicely with three major Taurus influences in her natal chart. Taurus rules the voice.