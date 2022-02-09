Covid hospitalizations drop in Arkansas; plunge a single-day record





Arkansas on Tuesday posted its largest single-day drop in the number of people hospitalized in the state with covid-19 as the state's new case numbers also continued to decline.

The number hospitalized fell by 118, to 1,359, taking the total below its previous peaks of 1,459 last summer and 1,371 in January 2021.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by 28, to 9,895.





In a tweet, Gov. Asa Hutchinson once again pointed to downward trends in the percentages of the state's coronavirus tests that are positive and in the total number of cases that are considered active, representing people who have tested positive and have not recovered or have died.

"Our positivity rate and active cases continue to decline," Hutchinson said.

"Hospitalizations are over 20% lower than one week ago. We still have a long way to go, but we're coming off the Omicron peak well."

The drop in the number hospitalized was the eighth daily decline in a row and the first one since the start of the pandemic that exceeded 100.

Previously the largest drop was 86 on Jan. 20, 2021.

During the current wave of infections from the omicron variant, the total number hospitalized reached an all-time high of 1,819 on Jan. 26.

Since then, it has fallen every day except one.

"I thought the numbers were encouraging," said Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, the Health Department's chief medical officer, pointing especially to the decline in the number hospitalized and a drop in the number of covid-19 patients who were on ventilators.

The number on ventilators, dropping for the third day in a row, fell by 22, to 196, the first time it had been below 200 since Jan. 23.

The state's count of cases rose by 2,965, smaller by more than 1,600 than the increase the previous Tuesday.

The average daily increase over a rolling seven-day period fell to 2,377, its lowest level since the week ending Dec. 30.

With recoveries and deaths outpacing new cases, the number of cases that were considered active fell by 2,736, to 30,302, the smallest number since Jan. 3.











Dillaha said 20.8% of the state's coronavirus tests were positive over the seven-day span ending Monday, down from the 22.1% that was initially reported for the week ending Sunday and an all-time high of more than 36% in mid-January.

The number of the state's virus patients who were in intensive care fell by 18, to 414, its lowest level since Jan. 20.

That number and the number on ventilators had already been below the peaks they reached last summer and winter.

For the number in intensive care, the peaks were 458 last winter and 558 in the summer.

The number on ventilators peaked at 268 in January 2021 and 388 in August.

At hospitals across the state, just 34 intensive care unit beds were unoccupied Tuesday, a number that hadn't changed since a day earlier

The percentage of the state's intensive care unit patients who had covid-19 fell from almost 36% on Monday to about 34%.

FEWER HOSPITALIZED

Baptist Health's 11 hospitals in Arkansas "continue to see a decline in patients needing to be hospitalized with COVID-19," spokeswoman Cara Wade said in an email.

The total number fell Tuesday by 11, to 301, down from a record 368 on Jan. 25.

"The last time we saw numbers close to 300 was on Jan. 17 with 294 COVID-19 inpatients," Wade said.

She said the patients Tuesday included 81 who were in intensive care, down from 92 a day earlier.

The number who were on ventilators fell from 60 as of Monday to 51.

"The need for testing continues, but not at the staggering numbers we were seeing in January," Wade said.

"As an example, the last three days at our drive-thru testing at Baptist Health Medical Center-Little Rock show 220, 232 and 233 people wanting to be tested. Our highest number tested at that site was 1,726 on Jan. 5."

She said 72 of the health system's 11,000 employees were off work Tuesday for reasons related to covid-19, down from nearly 600 at one point last month.

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Medical Center had 64 covid-19 patients Tuesday, the same number as Monday but down from a record 99 on Jan. 25, spokeswoman Leslie Taylor said.

The patients Tuesday included 17 who were in intensive care and 11 on ventilators.

"Unfortunately we had another death overnight," Taylor said.

She said 26 of the 64 patients had been fully vaccinated.

The number of UAMS' 11,000 employees who were out for reasons related to covid-19 fell Tuesday by one, to 179.

Those employees Tuesday included 85 who had tested positive for the virus. Fifty three of those employees were health care workers, Taylor said.

At its drive-thru testing clinic in Little Rock, UAMS Medical Center tested 318 people Monday, down from an average of more than 800 a day in early January.

Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock and Arkansas Children's Northwest in Springdale had a total of 23 covid-19 patients Tuesday, up from 22 a day earlier but still down from a record of 46 on Jan. 19, spokeswoman Hilary DeMillo said.

She said the patients Tuesday included three who were in intensive care and one who was on a ventilator.

More than half of the 23 patients were at least 5 years old, making them eligible for vaccination, but only three had been fully immunized, DeMillo said.

CASES BY COUNTY

Independence County, Arkansas' 20th-largest by population, had the most new cases, 322, on Tuesday, followed by Pulaski County with 320 and Benton County with 202.

Dillaha said the Independence County cases were mostly in Batesville, but the Health Department wasn't able to link them to a more specific location.

"I think it's just a lot of community spread right now," she said.

The state's cumulative count of cases rose to 798,036.

The number of people who have ever been hospitalized in the state with covid-19 grew by 326, to 34,250.

The number of the state's virus patients who have ever been on ventilators rose by 23, to 3,482.

PRECAUTIONS URGED

Despite the drop in the state's daily case increases since mid-January, at the peak of the omicron surge, Dillaha noted the seven-day average is still about the level it was during the height of the delta surge last summer.

"Our case numbers are still pretty high," Dillaha said. "We have almost 3,000 new cases today. That's a lot."

She said she recommends that Arkansans get vaccinated, if they haven't already, get their booster shots, wear masks -- ideally ones that offer at least as much protection as a KN95 mask -- in public and avoid large crowds that are likely to include people who are not vaccinated or not wearing masks.

She said Arkansans should also stay home when they're sick.

"We're still elevated in our state, and so I think it's too soon to go about our daily lives without taking precautions to prevent ourselves from being infected," Dillaha said.

VACCINATIONS DOWN

The Health Department's tally of vaccine doses that had been administered rose by 3,287, which was smaller by 701 than the daily increase a week earlier.

Booster shots made up 30% of the most recent increase.

The count of first doses rose by 1,140, which was larger by 82 than the increase in first doses a week earlier.

Already at its lowest level since the Health Department started regularly releasing daily vaccination numbers in January 2021, the average number of total doses administered each day over a rolling seven-day period fell to 2,620, which was down from more than 3,800 a day a week earlier.

The average for first doses, which had also been at an all-time low, rose to 743, which was still down from an average of more than 1,000 a day a week earlier.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the percentage of Arkansans who had received at least one dose remained Tuesday at 65.2%, and the percentage who had been fully vaccinated remained at 52.9%.

Of those who had been fully vaccinated, the percentage who had received booster doses remained at 36.8%.

Among the states and District of Columbia, Arkansas continued to rank 37th in the percentage of its residents who had received at least one dose.

In the percentage who were fully vaccinated, it fell from being roughly tied with Tennessee for 45th to 46th, ahead of only Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Wyoming and Alabama.

Nationally, 75.7% of people had received at least one dose, and 64.2% were fully vaccinated.

Of the fully vaccinated population nationally, 42.4% had received booster doses.



