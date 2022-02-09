Hyundai, Kia owners warned of fire danger

DETROIT — Hyundai and Kia are telling the owners of nearly 485,000 vehicles in the U.S. to park them outdoors because they can catch fire even if the engines have been turned off.

The recalls from the two Korean automakers are another in a long string of fire and engine failure problems that have dogged the companies for the past six years.

This time the problem is contamination in the anti-lock brake control module that can cause an electrical short. This increases the risk of fire while the vehicles are being driven or are parked.

Affected are certain Kia Sportage SUVs from 2014-16, and the 2016-18 K900 sedan. Recalled Hyundais include certain 2016-18 Santa Fe SUVs, 2017 and 2018 Santa Fe Sports, the 2019 Santa Fe XL, and 2014 and 2015 Tucson SUVs.

The automakers say they have 11 reports of fires in the U.S. but no injuries.

Documents posted Tuesday by U.S. safety regulators say owners should park the vehicles outside and away from structures until repairs are made.

Dealers will replace a fuse. In addition, Hyundai dealers will inspect the control modules and replace them if needed. Hyundai will mail notification letters starting April 5, and Kia will send them March 31.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says an owner can go to www.nhtsa.gov and enter their 17-digit vehicle identification number to see if their automobile is being recalled.

Hyundai said when it finds a safety defect “we act swiftly and efficiently to recall the vehicle and fix the problem at no cost to affected customers.” Kia said there are warning signs that drivers could see or smell. The anti-lock brake warning light could come on, and they could smell something burning or melting, or see smoke coming from the engine compartment.













