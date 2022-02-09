• Dominic LaRiccia, a Republican Georgia legislator caught extending his middle finger in a group photo of House lawmakers, apologized, calling himself the "goofball" who, at the time, thought it would be "cute, or naughty or a little funny to make a gesture with my bird finger."

• Shelton Fabre, 58, who as the Roman Catholic bishop of Louisiana's Houma-Thibodaux Diocese, developed a reputation for fighting racism, has been named archbishop for the Archdiocese of Louisville in Kentucky, Pope Francis announced.

• Scott Harris, 51, of Aubrey, Texas, faces up to five years in federal prison after pleading guilty to using his cellphone to send threats to a Maryland doctor who has been a prominent advocate for covid-19 vaccines, prosecutors said.

• Jose Becerra, 20, of Fyffe, Texas, sought on capital murder and other charges in a gang-related killing involving a botched drug deal in McAllen, near the Mexican border, tried to flee but was arrested by a team of local police and federal officers in north Alabama, authorities said.

• Douglas Bennett, 77, a convicted rapist who hid in Florida for more than 40 years after skipping out on his Connecticut prison sentence, was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to assuming a stolen identity and other counts, prosecutors said.

• Karen Pojmann, spokeswoman for the Missouri Department of Corrections, said a state prison in Bonne Terre was placed on lockdown after an inmate used a homemade weapon to stab an unidentified staff member, who survived the attack.

• Brittany Knapp, 35, of Denham Springs, La., convicted of embezzling more than $750,000 from her employer by submitting false spending reports, was sentenced to 46 months in prison and ordered to repay the funds, federal prosecutors said.

• Janet Hinds, 57, convicted of vehicular homicide by intoxication in the hit-and-run death of Chattanooga, Tenn., police officer Nicholas Galinger as he examined water gushing from a manhole cover on a rainy night in 2019, was sentenced to 11 years in prison.

• Eric Adams -- the mayor of New York City who describes himself as a vegan, wrote a book promoting his plant-based lifestyle and rolled out "Vegan Fridays" in the city's public schools -- has admitted he occasionally eats fish, saying he's "perfectly imperfect," and adding that people shouldn't worry about what's on his plate.