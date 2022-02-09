JOHN BRUMMETT: So, it was Pelosi's fault?

U.S. Rep. French Hill gave an interview last week in which he mentioned only Nancy Pelosi, not Donald Trump, in the context of blame for the events of January 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol.

Then, asked by Talk Business and Politics whom he would favor in a Republican presidential race between Trump and Arkansas sons Asa Hutchinson and Tom Cotton, Hill again didn't mention Trump. He said only that, as a good Razorback, he'd back an Arkansas candidate. But then he said "seriously" and changed direction, suggesting, I guess, that he was joking when he indicated he might support anyone other than Trump, even a fellow Razorback.

But Hill did hasten to mention Joe Biden. He said the better question was whom the Democrats might nominate if Biden doesn't seek re-election. Biden says he's running, but he's old and Republicans like to suggest he's addled and that they might get to run against Kamala Harris, whom they see as even weaker than Joe.

You can't say Hill doesn't know how to use designated Republican talking points. On the day I saw his Talk Business and Politics interview, I also saw an article from Washington from Axios reporting that the "shadow committee" of Trump-devoted House Republicans pretending to do their own investigation of Jan. 6 was focused entirely on security failings and Pelosi's supposed complicity.

The diversionary tactic is to say Pelosi's office didn't sufficiently attend to security concerns on that date.

It is to say that Pelosi, not Trump, is responsible for the fact that Trump stirred up crazies and told them they would lose their country if they didn't fight for it and to march to the Capitol. He said he would go with them, though he didn't. Instead he sat in the White House and chortled about broken windows and beaten officers, even rewinding for encore enjoyment.

Here is what Hill said: "When you look at the Senate report, the sergeant at arms and speaker's office appear to me to ignore intelligence that the D.C. police and others had, and that's one reason the Capitol was ill-prepared for the protests of Jan. 6--and could have led to all the injuries and death we witnessed that day."

It's as if your house was broken into and you called the police to report it and the police said they were opening an investigation into your failure to keep your house more secure. Had you not read the news about home invasions in your area? Did you not consider that your windows were made of glass and that glass could be broken?

Hill also said in the interview that the investigating committee should have contained an equal number of Democrats and Republicans. Those Republican members presumably would have been chosen by Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, an insurrection apologist except for the period while the insurrection actually was happening, which so scared McCarthy that he actually used a bad word to Trump.

That was then. This is now. McCarthy's devotion is restored to extremist levels and French Hill levels, not that there is any difference.

Hill also said the equal Republican side should have had equal subpoena power. That would have denied any focus on Trump amid all the diversionary folderol of information demands of the speaker's office.

An evenly split committee would have been able to decide nothing. And the best Republicans could hope for on the insurrection issue was a frustrated investigation and the foggy appearance of a tie.

As it was, Pelosi looked around for House Republicans with integrity whom she could appoint to the committee. She found two.

Finally, when Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics asked Hill about memos inside the White House making the case that the certification of the election could be stopped single-handedly by the vice president while voting machines were confiscated, Hill responded by saying he wanted to know who was bringing such nonsense into the White House.

Apparently Hill finds the former president whom he either fears or adores--or both--to have been a mere passive victim of outside groups giving him faulty counsel he didn't seek and didn't spread.

That's like saying the problem with that sex thing in the White House in the 1990s was that we need to find out who let that young woman get near the Oval Office wearing those thong underpants.

