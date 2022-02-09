Late schedule add results in UALR win

PHILANDER SMITH;M;FG;FT;O-R;PF;A;PTS

Johnson;28;3-4;0-0;0-2;1;1;6

Lane;35;9-24;0-0;0-2;1;3;20

Walker;27;1-3;1-3;0-8;0;1;3

Smith;27;4-11;3-4;4-5;4;0;11

Turner;32;0-5;1-4;3-9;1;1;1

Jordan;1;0-0;0-0;0-0;0;0;0

Brown;15;1-3;1-4;0-3;2;2;3

Robinson;13;1-3;0-0;0-1;1;0;2

Wade;17;1-4;1-2;2-2;3;1;3

Ceaser;4;0-0;0-0;0-0;0;0;0

Team;;;;1-2;;;

Totals;200;20-57;7-17;4-18;13;9;49

PCT — FG 35.1, FT 41.2. 3-PT — 2-14. 14.3 (Lane 2-11, Walker 0-1, Smith 0-1, Brown 0-1). BL — 1 (Walker 1). TO — 16 (Brown 5). ST — 10 (Lane, Brown 4).

UALR;M;FG;FT;O-R;PF;A;PTS

Potter;39;5-17;0-4;1-4;3;4;12

Harvey;31;1-10;3-3;2-4;0;1;5

Johnson;39;5-11;0-0;3-16;2;1;10

Robinson;34;7-16;1-4;11-22;2;0;15

Caicedo;40;3-11;0-0;0-0;2;6;6

Eddins;2;1-2;0-0;0-0;1;0;3

Francis;15;1-1;3-4;2-4;3;1;5

Team;;;;2-2;;;

Totals;200;23-68;7-15;21-52;13;13;56

PCT — FG 33.8, FT 46.7. 3-PT — 3-16. 18.8 (Potter 2-7, Eddins 1-1, Caicedo 0-2, Harvey 0-2, Johnson 0-4). BL — 5 (Johnson 3). TO — 17 (Harvey 4). ST — 6 (Johnson 3).

AWAY…………………………… 8 10 13 18 — 49

HOME……………………. 9 22 7 18 — 56

Officials — Baker, Watson, Klomfas

Attendance — 702

In a late addition to its schedule, University of Arkansas-Little Rock women's basketball team played Philander Smith College for the first time in 35 years Tuesday night, hosting the in-town NAIA foe at the Jack Stephens Center.

Despite some streaky shooting, the Trojans were able to take care of the Panthers for a 56-49 win.

Both teams combined for a mediocre shooting performance. UALR (11-8) shot 33.8% (23 of 68) from the field and 18.8% (3 of 16) from three-point range. It also couldn't find any efficiency at the free-throw line, either, shooting a season-low 46.7% (7 of 15). Philander Smith (18-6) didn't do much better, shooting 35.1% (20 of 57) from the field, 14.3% (2 of 14) from three and 41.2% (7 of 17) at the free-throw line.

The teams combined to miss 82 shot attempts, have 33 turnovers and grab 90 rebounds.

The evening of sloppy shooting got off to an early start, as the teams were 6-of-28 shooting in a first quarter that saw UALR finish with a 9-8 lead. Thanks to a second-period scoring run, however, the Trojans were able to break away.

The Trojans outscored the Panthers 9-0 for a stretch late in the first half. In that time, their lead grow from 18-14 with 5:11 remaining to 27-14 with 2:19 left in the half. In the final quarter, UALR was again helped by a quick scoring run. With a two-possession lead, 44-39 with 5:57 remaining, the Trojans scored eight unanswered points, extending their hold on the game to a 52-39 lead with 3:15 remaining.

Rebounding played a big part in what success UALR found, as the Trojans grabbed a season-high 52 rebounds. Despite 21 of those boards coming on offense, the Trojans' lack of shooting success shone through in that area as well, as they generated just 12 second-chance points. They were also 15 of 28 shooting on layups.

Azaria Robinson, who had a team-high 15 points for UALR, set a program record for rebounds with 22. Dariel Johnson also finished with a double-double, scoring 10 points and grabbing 16 rebounds for the Trojans. Raziya Potter was UALR's only other scorer in double figures, with 12 points.

Little Rock Hall product and guard Rakia Lane had a game-high 20 points for Philander Smith, going 9 of 24 from the field and 2 of 11 from three. De'Vena Smith had 10 points for the Panthers.

The result extended UALR's record against the Panthers to 9-0 all-time. And while the two squads hadn't faced off since 1986, the game was added to the Trojans' schedule in order for them to reach the NCAA's 25-game threshold for postseason eligibility. Earlier this season, UALR went about a month without playing a game and had seven contests canceled because of covid-19 and roster issues.

In addition to Tuesday's game, the Trojans also added a Feb. 14 matchup with Champion Christian.