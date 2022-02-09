Not all-powerful

If former President Trump's idea that Mike Pence had the ability to overturn the last election were true, it would also mean that Al Gore could have just thrown out the Florida electors in the 2000 presidential election and declared himself the winner. If electors were ever truly disputed, it was in that election.

It also means that Kamala Harris would be able to throw out any electors she disputes in the 2024 election and declare the Democrat as winner. Of course, vice presidents do not have this power. Otherwise, no political party would ever lose power. It seems that many who pledged to follow the United States Constitution have obviously not read it.

KEN DAY

Springdale

Another name for it

Just when I thought things could not get any worse! The Republication National Committee (RNC) has, after an official vote, declared that the actions of the crowd at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, were "legitimate political discourse." This makes it an official position of the entire Republican party. This should make every Republican in the country sit up and take notice of where their party is going and how fast they are getting there.

In response to some blowback, the RNC tried to make a distinction between the idle watchers of the action that day and those actively rioting, but their official statement makes no such distinction. How can any rational Republican, especially those in public office, not publicly declare their disdain for such a whitewash? I want to see my Republican representative and our senators issue individual statements of their position on this matter and for this paper to print them.

RICHARD PICARD

Little Rock

No opposing speech

Many may have seen the footage from Beijing of the Dutch reporter, broadcasting live, who was accosted, manhandled, and taken off the air by Chinese officials because he was saying something to his audience they didn't like. It struck me that, absent the physical altercation, this seems to be what tech companies here are doing to silence people or positions with which they do not agree.

D.K. BROWN

Farmington

Travel benefits

I felt that your newspaper's decision to headline Mayor Scott's spending $3,000 for several visits to Washington to further our city's causes and bring funds here was an unjustified attempt to smear him. I do not know the mayor and have nothing to do with his political campaigns, but I am grateful that Mayor Scott would travel during a pandemic to try to bring back benefits to Little Rock.

JIM PFEIFER

Little Rock

Free to state truth

Re: Kevin McCray's letter stating his liberty was being denied by any requirements to be vaccinated, wear a mask or to control the size of in-person gatherings. We all share a fatigue from over two years of disruption in our lives imposed by covid and we will all be extremely delighted when our lives can return to some semblance of normal.

He stated that we are all guaranteed the freedom of speech, assembly, religion and the right to make one's healthcare decisions. However, he fails to understand that every freedom is based on a counterbalancing responsibility. We have freedom of speech but not for hate speech, speech inciting violence or speech creating a public danger such as falsely yelling "fire" in a crowded theater. We have freedom of assembly only so long as it is peaceful and not a threat to public safety.

Regarding his freedom to make health-care decisions, he misses a crucial point. No one is free to be an incubator for replication and mutation of the covid virus by ignoring vaccination and masking. He may be free to take the risk of catching covid but he is not free to pass on that risk to others, especially some who may be immunocompromised.

He states that there is now competing medical data. This is an incorrect statement if we use the commonly held standard that medical data must come from competent sources, be peer reviewed and published in journals for debate and discussion. There is no data questioning the efficacy of vaccination and masks that meets these criteria. Internet opinion is just that: unsubstantiated opinions put forward by anyone without any legitimate scientific review.

We are all free to have our opinions but public policy must be guided by fact and expertise. There is no agenda and no push to fascism, simply the stating of truth.

PHILLIP J. PETERS

Little Rock