Little Rock airport will seek outside review of hiring and HR practices after executive's firing

The law firm for Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field has withdrawn from a review of the airport's hiring and human resources practices that was precipitated by allegations that an open supervisory position was filled with a white candidate although a Black candidate initially scored as more qualified.

The withdrawal led to a hastily arranged meeting of the Little Rock Municipal Airport Commission on Tuesday and a change to the contract with the Little Rock law firm of Cross, Gunter, Witherspoon & Galchus to remove the roles of the airport executive director, Bryan Malinowski, and the deputy executive director, Tom Clarke, in seeking a special counsel to conduct the review.

Their roles in the hiring practices and associated human resources policies are part of the review.

Under the one-time arrangement approved Tuesday, lawyers with the Gunter firm instead will work with the commission's personnel committee to secure outside counsel.

The review was spurred by allegations from the airport's operations director, Charles E. Jones, who was fired in December, with Malinowski saying their management styles weren't "in sync."

Malinowski also has said race didn't play a role in the decision to fill the supervisory position.

The meeting came a little more than two hours after a director at Cross who often works on airport matters, Amber Wilson Bagley, informed the commission in an email that the firm would recommend outside counsel to pursue an "investigation."

"At the last meeting, the Commission voted unanimously to have counsel, within the next 30 days, look into airport personnel policies and practices utilized within the last 90 days," she wrote. "Given the direction and limited time provided, we understood that the decision directed our firm to proceed."

However, the firm's impartiality was questioned by commission member Bill Walker in a series of emails between Walker, the other commission members and Cross attorneys.

"I have read your email that no conflict exists under the Arkansas Rules of Professional Conduct," Walker wrote in a Feb. 2 email. "However, every individual could agree that the magnitude in which this issue has now became so public creates an obligation for our Commission to consider the interest of the public.

"With that being said, does the appearance of a conflict to the public create justification for us as a public entity to move in an independent direction to ensure transparency and confidence of the public as well as the staff and employees at the airport? How does your law firm's participation in this investigation appear impartial and/or independent in your professional opinion?"

Carolyn Witherspoon, another director at Cross and its lead attorney for the airport, responded with her own email the next day. By that time, the firm had agreed to assign an attorney and director, Cindy W. Kolb, to perform the work because of her experience in employment matters and because she had little contact with airport staff.

"There is no conflict, but it is up to the Commission to decide your direction," Witherspoon wrote. "To reiterate our previous email, we have no actual conflict under the Arkansas Rules of Professional Conduct in proceeding with the investigation, which is within our area of practice and within our obligation to the Commission as the client.

"We do not wish to recuse simply on the possibility that a perception might exist, particularly where no actual conflict is present. Ultimately, we wish to do whatever is in the best interest of the Commission in ensuring that a thorough and accurate investigation occurs. Cindy Kolb has the ability to accomplish the task and arrive at an appropriate recommendation."

Commission chairwoman Jill Floyd also had qualms with another aspect of the firm's approach, expressing concern in emails about the decision by the firm to treat the review as a "special project," which would generate fees above the firm's monthly retainer, which exceeds $11,000.

Witherspoon sought to reassure Floyd that the firm's approach was standard operating procedure.

"Assuming that a majority of the commission wants our firm to proceed, the Commission does not have to specifically approve this expenditure because our agreement that has been approved provides for this special project work at a discounted rate," she said in a Sunday email. "This is akin to any work that is needed outside the standard day-to-day issues."

Floyd disagreed in an email she sent Monday.

"In reviewing your Agreement, "personnel issues" and "policy review" are both specifically listed as matters included in the monthly retainer," she wrote. "The agreement calls for work outlined in the monthly retainer to be handled on an unlimited basis for matters not requiring litigation, arbitration, mediation, or formal proceedings.

"The motion does not require any of these approaches."

Bagley indicated in her email on Tuesday that the firm lacked the support to continue with the review.

"As we were moving forward in good faith to follow your directives, a number of questions were raised and asked of us. With due diligence, we have tried to answer all of those," she said. "Because it is now obvious that there is no overall support for us to proceed on that investigation, we recommend that outside counsel be brought in for this task. Please feel free to contact us with any questions."

At the meeting, Walker balked at agreeing to three firms, pointing out the commissioners had only just learned of the firms.

Patrick Schueck wanted to press forward with a motion to adopt the recommendations of the Cross firm as outlined in the agreement between the firm and the airport.

"I stand by my motion," he said. "Our counsel has submitted three very known firms that have an obligation to tell the truth and ... if there's any conflict involved, they would have the obligation to list it. If none of those three firms can be used, counsel will get back to us and start over."

The commission voted at its last regular meeting in January for a review into the hiring practices and associated human resource policies. It was supposed to last 30 days.

"If we're going to act, we need to act now," Schueck said.

Schueck's motion failed in a 3-3 tie, with the three white commission members present -- Schueck, Mark Camp and John Rutledge -- voting for it and the three Black commission members -- Walker, Floyd and Tiffany Mays O'Guinn -- voting against it.

Commissioner Stacy Hurst, who is white, wasn't present for that portion of the meeting. She later joined it by phone.

Another Cross attorney, Steve Bingham, however, didn't want to expand the pool of potential attorneys too much for fear of generating a "dog and pony show."

"We need to approach this in a more professional manner," he said.

Bingham eventually agreed to add one more firm.

The commission eventually agreed to limit their support to Rutledge's motion, with a second from Walker, to modify the agreement to allow the Cross firm to work with the personnel committee rather than Malinowski or Clarke.

"I think we now have a process by which we can move forward," Floyd said.

The review was triggered by an email Jones, a retired Air Force noncommissioned officer, sent to Walker and Floyd in December, days after his dismissal. In that email, he said Malinowski told him to hire a white candidate for an open position even though he scored a Black candidate as more qualified.

"The next day I was terminated for what Bryan said was 'differences in management styles,'" Jones wrote. "This is not the first time I have made Bryan mad by hiring someone he didn't want."

At its regular January meeting, the commission met privately for nearly three hours before reconvening in public to vote to instruct the airport's outside counsel to "review our hiring and associated [human resource] policies to ensure that all policies and procedures have been followed in the last quarter and they would alert us if they need to make any changes to that."

The motion also included that the counsel determine whether it had a conflict and alert the commission if so.

In a statement later that week, Malinowski disputed Jones' version of events.

"We strongly disagree with the statements made by Mr. Jones in his email," the statement said. "However with this being a personnel matter, we are unable to comment further."

Jones, who is white, spent 14 years at Clinton National as its operations director before his firing on Dec. 10, according to the email, which he sent on Dec. 17.

He signed a "confidential severance agreement, general release and non-disclosure agreement" on Dec. 30 that provided him with a one-time payment of $34,919.10, equal to three months' salary, as well as any unused personal time or sick leave. A copy of the agreement was obtained from the airport through an open-records request.

Under the agreement, Jones also released the airport from any claims, agreed not to sue the airport nor disclose any confidential information and refrain from disparaging the airport or its senior executives, including Malinowski. The agreement also binds the senior executives from disparaging Jones.

In exchange, the airport was under no further obligation and would provide a neutral reference to prospective employers.

Clinton National is an independently run city agency, though it uses no city general revenue. The commission sets policy and has the authority to hire and fire the executive director.