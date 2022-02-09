Little Rock city manager lays out road map for possible special election on capital-improvement millage

Little Rock City Manager Bruce Moore told city board members Tuesday of a possible millage extension for capital improvements and suggested officials would seek input from them soon on how to proceed in advance of any special election.

Moore said he wanted to get board members to begin thinking about it. He suggested that it was "critical that we have this election this year."

Three mills that have funded capital improvements in Little Rock are scheduled to roll off at the end of this year with the retirement of the associated bonds. (Each mill represents the amount of tax paid on every dollar of the tax-assessed value of a piece of property.)

An extension on the collection of those mills for the purposes of funding street and drainage improvements was approved during a September 2012 Little Rock special election.

In order to continue collecting the mills, there needs to be a vote by Little Rock citizens, Moore told board members.





A local millage for capital improvements in Little Rock has been renewed at varying levels on a string of occasions over the past decades since the levy was approved in a 1958 election.

Moore recalled that history of successive renewals, and called board members' attention to a series of nine different ballot questions on issuing bonds that were asked of voters in a 2003 special election.

In 2012, the referendum on funding street and drainage improvements had followed a successful sales-tax referendum the year before that had dealt with parks, the zoo and other items, Moore said, "so the board voted in 2012 just to focus on infrastructure."

Two questions were on the ballot that year: one dealing with street improvements and the other with drainage improvements.

The city's intergovernmental relations manager, Emily Jordan Cox, told board members that because of Act 610 of 2021, which took effect Jan. 1, special elections referred to voters by governmental entities are limited to four times per year.

During a non-presidential election year like 2022, special elections can be held on Feb. 8, May 24 (the date of the preferential primary election), Aug. 9 and Nov. 8 (the date of the general election).

The election ordinance would have to be provided to the county clerk by the middle of May in order to hold an August election, Moore said.

He recommended the city board hold a work session on Feb. 22. He suggested officials would discuss this month what the city's "capacity" would look like on a 15-, 20- or 25-year extension.

Another entity considering a possible referendum on millage rates is the Central Arkansas Library System.

Library system board members last month voted to pursue a May 24 referendum to reduce the local capital-improvement millage rate in Little Rock from 1.8 to 1.3 mills.

A special election on behalf of the library system will ultimately require the assent of the city board.