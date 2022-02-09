Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey narrowly passed most recent firearms course prior to shooting, records show

Training records of Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey that were requested after the chief shot at an armed suspect on New Year's Eve indicate that during his most recent firearms qualification course, Humphrey narrowly passed, scoring an 82%.

To be authorized to carry a weapon, officers must show proficiency and qualify annually with a passing score of 80%, according to Little Rock Police Department general orders.

But Humphrey's training records show his most recent firearms evaluation in an "altered light" setting before the Dec. 31, 2021, incident took place over a year earlier -- on Dec. 8, 2020.

A Little Rock police spokesman did not say when asked if Humphrey was out of compliance in this regard when the chief fired his gun on New Year's Eve.

After weeks of delay, Humphrey's training records were released in response to an open-records request following the incident in which the police chief fired his service weapon at an armed suspect.

According to the account authorities provided in the aftermath, Humphrey was patrolling in the city during the early evening hours -- just as other top police officials were after initiating an all-hands approach to New Year's Eve -- when he encountered a disturbance.

A road-rage incident led to the altercation and shooting outside an Asher Avenue gas station, according to an arrest report. One victim was injured when 29-year-old Taz Hayes opened fire, police said.

When he fired his weapon, Humphrey apparently did not hit Hayes, who was reported to be uninjured. She was arrested after the incident.

Before the incident, Humphrey's most recent firearms qualification course took place Sept. 20, 2021, records show. Out of the 50 rounds he fired from a Glock 43X, Humphrey missed nine times, resulting in the 82% score.

In an earlier session March 3, 2021, Humphrey scored a 92% when four of the 50 rounds he fired from a Glock 22 missed, according to the available records.

His two shooting evaluations in "altered light" took place Dec. 8, 2020, according to his training records. Humphrey fired 30 rounds each from a Glock 22 and Glock 43, missing twice and three times with each respective weapon.

Other firing tests from Dec. 8 did not take place in an "altered light" environment, according to records.

In one evaluation, records show Humphrey missed three times out of 50 when firing a Glock 43, for a score of 94%. Another session the same day listed the following scores for Humphrey when firing 50 rounds from a Glock 22: 12 misses (76%) 14 misses (72%) and 5 misses (90%).

His training records were provided to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette late Monday night in response to an Arkansas Freedom of Information Act request.

The city initially declined to provide the training records, with City Attorney Tom Carpenter explaining that Little Rock had decided to honor the request of the outside criminal investigators amid the prosecuting attorney's stated ethical concern about disclosure.

Sgt. Domikia Davis, a Police Department Freedom of Information official, in an email late Monday said the firearm score had been redacted. However, no redactions were visible on the training records Davis had provided to the Democrat-Gazette.

After city officials were asked for comment on Humphrey's records Tuesday -- including the absence of redactions -- Davis provided a redacted version of the training records and said the earlier copy was provided to the Democrat-Gazette by mistake.

Police Department civilian spokesman Mark Edwards declined to comment Tuesday via email when asked about the chief's Sept. 20, 2021, firearms score.

Edwards added that Humphrey "was rescheduled for his altered light qualifications to January, 2022. He qualified at that time."

Officials did not immediately provide records documenting Humphrey's January 2022 course when asked for them Tuesday evening.

After the New Year's Eve incident, Humphrey spent a brief period on administrative leave pursuant to the department's protocols. Assistant Chief Crystal Young-Haskins served as acting chief in his stead.

Humphrey returned to active duty Jan. 13 with the approval of Mayor Frank Scott Jr. and Young-Haskins.

There have been no public disclosures about the results of two investigations into Humphrey that were initiated because of the Dec. 31 incident, and officials have not said if those investigations have concluded.

As of last month, Arkansas State Police agents were examining Humphrey's use of force in order to submit a case file to the Pulaski County prosecuting attorney's office for a decision on whether the police chief's actions violated the law.

The other investigation is an internal review being conducted by Little Rock police officials who will presumably decide if Humphrey's actions violated departmental policies.

Also Tuesday, the Police Department released 911 audio and police radio traffic pertaining to the incident, but declined to release any dashboard-camera or body-camera footage for the time being, citing the ongoing criminal investigation.

Last month, Carpenter sought and received an opinion from Attorney General Leslie Rutledge on how to handle Freedom of Information Act requests related to the incident in light of concerns expressed by the Pulaski County prosecuting attorney's office that the city disclosing any information about Humphrey before conclusion of the criminal investigation would create an ethical issue.

Based on her response, Carpenter indicated to city officials that Little Rock would move ahead with redacting and then releasing some of the requested materials.