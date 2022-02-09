Little Rock School Board hears arguments to retain 4 elementary campuses, prekindergarten classes





More than two dozen parents, teachers and civic leaders on Tuesday appealed to Little Rock School District leaders to re-think proposals to close and/or repurpose four elementary schools and relocate existing pre-kindergartens to other campuses.

Sen. Joyce Elliott, D-Little Rock, was first on the list of speakers at the district-hosted forum on plans to "right-size" the district's number of campuses to match the student enrollment that has declined over time.

"I'm here to ask of you one more time to not do what we always do and that is require the already burdened to bear most of the burden once again," Elliott said, adding that the proposals largely affect communities of Black and brown people who live south of Interstate 630. She said it is wrong to keep hurting the same people.

About 120 people attended the forum held at Southwest High School on the proposals that are subject to a School Board vote -- possibly as soon as Feb. 24 -- and would go into effect for the coming 2022-23 school year.

The proposals call for:

• Combining Booker Arts and Carver Math and Science magnet schools into one school at the Carver site that would feature science, math and the arts.

• Closing down Meadowcliff and Baseline elementaries and assigning the Baseline pupils to Wakefield and Meadowcliff pupils to Stephens, Watson and Wakefield elementaries until such time as a new school is built on the site of the now vacant McClellan High..

• Re-purposing Western Hills Elementary as the home for Ignite Virtual Academy and sending Western Hills pupils to Bale Elementary. Ignite Academy teachers are currently housed at West School of Innovation and at the Henderson Middle School site.

• Relocating prekindergarten classes at Jefferson Elementary to Fair Park Early Childhood Center, relocating pre-kindergarten classes at Carver to Rockefeller Early Childhood Education Center, relocating prekindergarten classes at Stephens Elementary to Martin Luther King Elementary and relocating Terry Elementary prekindergarten classes to Romine Early Childhood Education Center.





Superintendent Mike Poore, School Board President Greg Adams and board members Vicki Hatter, Norma Johnson and Ali Noland attended the Tuesday in-person session that was also recorded for viewing by others.

Adams told the audience that the Tuesday forum was "not an answering night" for the board but that board members were present "to listen hard" as part of the process of reviewing the district administration's proposals. The board will meet Thursday night to discuss the proposals.

"We are going to make the best decisions we can for students, schools and community," Adams said.

Deborah Ramsey, drama specialist at Booker, told the board members that developing and operating the school's theater program has been her life's passion. She said it would break her heart to see the Booker campus and its features for teaching the fine arts -- including a theater system built over time in the gymnasium and one that instills confidence and pride in students -- go to waste.

Jason Crader, a teacher at Carver for 12 years, told the board that the Carver staff involvement in any planning for a merger with Booker was a hastily thrown together meeting last November to list pluses and minuses of the possible merger. The lack of direct information from the district to the school staff -- after two years of the hardest years of his beloved career because of the covid-19 pandemic -- was a slap in the face, he said.

"What's the big deal about low enrollment?" Carver parent Angela Jones asked. At a time when everyone is talking about learning loss among students because of the pandemic, "it's a great idea to have a smaller school," she said.

Christopher Johnson, a parent of a Meadowcliff Elementary student, echoed the sentiment of many that Meadowcliff and Baseline should not be closed until their new school on the old McClellan High School property is ready in the next couple of years.

Johnson said the money saved by closing the Meadowcliff campus would be "a drop in the bucket" in the district's overall budget.

District officials have said that a small elementary school has an operating cost of $600,000 -- but that Meadowcliff in particular needs a new roof that will put its cost of remaining open at over $1 million.

Debra Brown, a teacher at Baseline Elementary, said it is her job to provide stability for her pupils, that Baseline is a safe place and a constant for the children in the southwest Little Rock community. Moving pupils to another school twice in two years will be traumatifc for them and that special services that many of the children receive at Baseline are time-consuming to set up and will be lost in the changed campuses.

Closing the schools and assigning students to other campuses results in larger elementaries of 300 or more pupils. Larger schools are more cost-efficient to operate, Poore has said. Larger schools can have full-time nurse and full time counselor staff members rather than sharing those staff with other schools. Larger schools also have multiple classes for each grade and teachers for those grades can collaborate on instruction.

Teachers from the affected schools told the board Tuesday that they are able to routinely collaborate with their colleagues in the grades they teach and the grades above and below their grade levels.

Also Tuesday, parents from the Jefferson Elementary School neighborhood pleaded with the board to preserve one or more of the prekindergarten classes at that school.

Other speakers Tuesday included BJ Wyrick, a member of the Little Rock Board of Directors, and Dianne Curry, a former School Board member who is chairman of the Little Rock branch of the NAACP.

Poore has emphasized that no employee at the affected schools will lose a district job because of the plans to close schools, although they may or may not follow their current students to the same new school.

Most of the pupils who live in the Meadowcliff attendance zone would be assigned in the interim to Stephens Elementary, with a smaller number to be assigned to Wakefield Elementary, Frederick Fields, the district's executive director of pupil services, has said. Wakefield could not accommodate all of the Meadowcliff pupils, he said.

Children in what is now the Baseline attendance zone would be assigned, based on where they live, to Chicot, Watson and Wakefield -- with the largest number assigned to Wakefield, Fields said.

Pupils living in the Western Hills attendance zone would move to Bale Elementary. Ignite Virtual Academy teachers who are at West School of Innovation and at the former Henderson Middle School would be moved to the Western Hills building if the proposal is approved by the School Board.

Booker, built in 1963 on leased property as a junior high with a gymnasium and track, has 238 pupils in kindergarten through fifth grades this year. Carver, built in 1988, has 175. Meadowcliff, built in 1956, has 223 pupils this year. Baseline, built in 1975, has 261 pupils this year. Western Hills, built in 1966, has 203 pupils this year.







