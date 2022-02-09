LR Christian goes inside for victory





5A-CENTRAL GIRLS

LR CHRISTIAN 61, LR PARKVIEW 56

Little Rock Christian peppered Little Rock Parkview with three-pointers during the first half of Tuesday night's Class 5A-Central girls matchup, but the Lady Warriors used a different tactic to pull out a 61-56 victory at Ripley Arena.

"We were shooting the ball well at the beginning of the game, but we got kinda relaxed," Little Rock Christian Coach Ronald Rogers said of his team, ranked No. 5 in 5A by the Arkansas-Democrat-Gazette. "And they [Lady Patriots] did a good job of getting back in game."

Rogers said the Lady Warriors strategy changed as Parkview's foul problems mounted in the second half.





"We wanted to put it on the floor and get it to the rack," Rogers said.

Junior guard Mia Smith was the key to the inside attack, scoring 11 of her team-high 19 points in the fourth quarter.

Smith converted three driving layups and five free throws as the Lady Warriors (18-3, 8-1 5A-Central) turned a 44-43 deficit into a 52-44 lead with 2:36 to play.

Little Rock Christian was led early by Katelyn Young, who hit three of the Lady Warriors' six first-half three-pointers.

Young finished with 15 points, including four free throws in the fourth quarter. Ashton Elley scored 14, including three of her team's seven three-pointers.

Parkview (6-13, 3-5) battled back from a 26-14 second-quarter deficit to trail 28-27 at the half and 41-40 after three quarters.

Junior center Tyra Robinson (23 points) and junior guard Jada Page (19 points) combined for 42 of Parkiew's points, a lack of balance lamented by Coach Lahoma Howard.

"We need more than one person," Howard said. "We need all five to be a scoring threat."

BOYS

LR PARKVIEW 84, LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN 57

Junior guard Nate Coley did not enter Tuesday night's game until 5:52 remained in the first quarter at Ripley Arena, but Coley immediately made his presence felt for Parkview (17-3, 8-0 5A-Central).

Coley scored 11 points in less than two minutes, and the Patriots turned an early 7-3 deficit into a 23-14 lead.

Little Rock Christian (11-9, 2-7) got within 23-19 after one quarter, but it was all Parkview after that.

The Patriots led 47-32 at halftime, with Coley scoring 20 of his team-high 24 points in the first half.

Parkview led 70-45 after three quarters and triggered a running clock when senior Cam Wallace hit a three-pointer to extend the Patriots' lead to 75-45.

Dallas Thomas scored 15 points for Parkview, Wallace finished with 12 and J.K. Sanders added 10.

Sophomore guard Jameel Wesley led Little Rock Christian 14 points. Senior forward Creed Williamson added 13 and sophomore Landren Blocker scored 11.









Gallery: Girls High School Basketball: Little Rock Christian at Parkview







