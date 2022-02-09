Man fatally shot in West Memphis, deputies say

A man was fatally shot in West Memphis late Tuesday evening, according to police.

Officers were responding to a traffic stop at 10:33 p.m. near Ingram Boulevard and East Service Road, when they heard multiple gunshots nearby, according to a news release from West Memphis police.

Officers directed units to the area they believe the gunshots came from, the release stated.

While officers were searching, a unit was flagged down and advised that a person inside a residence at 1808 North McAuley Drive had been shot, police said.

Officers observed Darvelle Gatewood with a single gunshot wound in his abdomen, according to the release.

Life-saving measures were unsuccessful, police said, and Gatewood was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (870)732-7554.